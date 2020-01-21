A little under 18 months ago the Japanese government warned that the corporate sector — straitjacketed by ageing IT systems — was blundering ever closer to a “digital cliff” and would probably tumble off in 2025.

Last week, when Microsoft ceased supporting the decade-old Windows 7 operating system still used on 14m government, company and home computers across Japan, the drop suddenly seemed a lot closer. It appeared even closer on Monday when Mitsubishi Electric, a prominent provider of cyber security services to key Japanese companies, admitted it had failed to ward off a huge cyber attack on its IT research headquarters by hackers probably based in China.

The coming decade, suggested the 2018 report by the trade ministry (METI), would ideally be the era where Japanese companies went all-out to embrace the opportunities of “digital transformation”. They needed to overhaul systems that had long passed their prime of efficiency and stability while also harnessing the Cloud, big data, social technology and other digital wizardry to remain globally competitive.

Japan’s demography, where the indigenous population is shrinking at the rate of one person per minute, makes the national need for such a transformation especially acute. In its assessment of company failures in 2019, Tokyo Shoko Research noted the rising number of companies that folded due to the shrinking workforce — IT services is among the sectors where the problem has accelerated the fastest.

And METI’s was no ordinary warning. The ministry’s bureaucrats are often roundabout in their condemnation of company behaviour and are not, by and large, given to hyperbole. Which made it all the more striking when they bluntly warned that in the case of many companies, “stakeholders in charge of the existing systems may not fully support the renovation of such systems”, and that many were misallocating technology budgets at what was exactly the wrong time to be doing so.

The cost of failing to act fast and decisively, METI concluded, could cause the country an annual economic loss of about $120bn after 2025, or three times the current loss incurred by maintaining superannuated systems. The cliff beckons, it said, unless Japanese companies “organise existing, closed, overly-specific and outdated systems and determine which of them should be abolished”.

What is becoming clear, however, is that while some companies have doubtless reacted, METI’s warnings have not, 18 months later, provided the shrill, nationwide wake-up call they appeared crafted to deliver. And that, say IT specialists, points to a much more profound crisis within corporate Japan.

The “digital cliff” METI identified in 2018 — and continues to highlight as a risk — is actually two sides of the same inertia problem. The first is that it has proved difficult to convince many Japanese companies, especially the more traditional and those with older top executives, of the benefits of a digital transformation. Significant change in Japan requires top-down impetus, and that remains elusive.

Without it, projects are doomed to struggle, and that assumes the projects when they are chosen are even the right ones. When it comes to IT, Japanese companies have a history of outsourcing and of overly trusting suppliers. In-house IT capabilities have generally withered as a result, and with them the kind of discernment companies now require when deciding how technology can help them.

The second inertia problem relates to the stubborn way in which Japanese companies — even those whose reputation casts them as global technology leaders — stick with slow and increasingly obsolete IT systems. In immediate practical terms, that strategy is primed to become a huge financial burden. METI estimates that just when firms should be actively investing in completely new technologies, they are in fact spending 80 per cent of their IT budgets maintaining legacy systems that have become the digital equivalent of threadbare. Maintenance costs will naturally rise and the systemic shortage of personnel trained in those creaking old systems adds to the raised cyber security risk hanging over them.

It would be tempting, say IT consultants and analysts, to assume that the problems are concentrated in the “old economy” ghettos of the corporate world, or within the small and medium-sized sectors. The reality, though is that the criticism identified by METI seems still to apply across the board.

One IT consultant described the situation at a major Japanese automaker where a planned transition to SAP software had been undertaken so late in the day that a project expected to take two years would now probably run to five. That experience is likely to be replicated widely. Meanwhile, the obsolescence of Windows 7 last week was merely the first of many cut-offs in coming years that will affect legacy systems used by thousands of Japanese companies.

Digital transformation is a grand slogan for Japan as it flies into its Olympic year, but the back office reality is far more pedestrian.