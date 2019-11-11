Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Christine Lagarde is expected to face calls for an overhaul of how the European Central Bank decides monetary policy, Apple has piled on more than $400bn of market capitalisation so far this year, Bolivia’s socialist President Evo Morales has stepped down after almost 14 years in power and elections in Spain failed to break the country’s political impasse. Plus, the FT’s Anna Nicolaou explains why teens and media executives, alike, are taking note of TikTok.

