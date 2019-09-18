When Saudi Arabia’s officials outlined plans to restore output to maximum capacity after attacks that set two major oil facilities ablaze on Saturday, they were also tasked with convincing the world that the national oil company Saudi Aramco was investable.

Energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters Saudi Aramco had “come out like a phoenix from the ashes”, while chief executive Amin Nasser said its swift recovery showed it to be “the most reliable company in the world”.

The message was aimed at potential investors in the long-awaited Saudi Aramco initial public offering, with Riyadh determined to float shares even after the largest attack on the country’s infrastructure.

Despite optimistic forecasts about when production will resume, the incident has laid bare the vulnerability of the world’s biggest exporter, called into question the kingdom’s reputation as a reliable producer and the country’s ability to protect its prized assets.

Riyadh is very much aware. One adviser briefed on Saudi Aramco’s thinking said there were fears among officials about weaker investment interest that could hit the $2tn valuation target sought by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The government would rather delay than take a big hit on the valuation,” he said.

Some of the nine banks, including big Wall Street names, selected as global coordinators for the Saudi Aramco IPO gave a valuation of at least $2tn for the company, higher than the $1-1.5tn assumed to be fair value by independent analysts.

Jonathan Waghorn, co-manager of the £168m Guinness Global Energy fund, said “The company specific risk for Aramco trumps the effect of higher oil prices [which have risen after the attack] on its valuation”.

The geopolitical risk associated with an investment in Saudi Aramco is increasing, with officials concerned about the ramifications of possible retaliatory action by Saudi Arabia or the US precipitating wider conflict in the region.

Steffen Hertog, a Gulf expert at the London School of Economics, said a geopolitical risk premium linked to Saudi Arabia was rarely reflected fully in asset pricing: “The vulnerability was always there but no one ever took it very seriously. But now they are.”

Others have said that the kingdom is pursuing this listing at all costs. The oil giant’s new chairman Yasir Rumayyan was adamant “the IPO will continue as is” adding it could come “any time in the coming 12 months”, depending on market conditions.

Saudi officials had hoped for a domestic listing as early as the end of 2019, followed by a potential international flotation. This timeframe was already deemed optimistic, with early 2020 more likely and the company is now focused primarily on listing in Riyadh.

Bankers and other advisers have been instructed to move ahead with IPO plans, including daily conference calls and other meetings with the company. “There is a lot that could still happen, but we are still going full steam ahead,” said a banker working on the process.

The listing is at the heart of ambitious plans led by Prince Mohammed to diversify the kingdom’s economy, using the IPO proceeds to invest in sectors beyond oil and bolster government coffers at a time of huge spending on mega projects.

The government is encouraging the wealthiest families to make major investments in the IPO, advisers said. It is hoped that their backing — which is more urgent after the attacks — encourages Saudi retail investors to buy into the offering and secure healthy oversubscription.

Other global institutions have also promised to buy shares, one of the advisers said, channelling their investment via the international financial firms operating on Riyadh’s Tadawul exchange.

Prince Mohammed has sought to accelerate IPO plans in recent weeks, giving more influence to the kingdom’s sovereign Public Investment Fund over the process and appointing his half brother as energy minister.

People working on the IPO said there had been no slowdown in preparations since Saudi Aramco’s kick off meeting with bankers, advisers and lawyers last week at the ballrooms of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Dubai’s financial centre.

Bankers were given a timetable for the listing on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange. Next week, Saudi Aramco executives will give a presentation of its investment narrative to analysts linked to the nine banks that have been appointed joint global coordinators at its Dhahran headquarters, several people said.

They will then write research reports that will be used to market the stock to institutional clients, which is due to happen in October. The roadshow to meet potential investors is planned for November, before pricing discussions later in the month, ahead of bookbuilding and the close in early December.

Each bank has been assigned lead responsibility for different work — from valuation to distribution. Although Moelis and Lazard are project managing the flotation from the Saudi Aramco side, Michael Klein — the former Citigroup banker — is helping advise the PIF and marshaling banks.

Amid all this planned activity, some are more cautious. “All that could end up being somewhat academic right now,” said the adviser. “We just need to see how this pans out.”