ZhongAn’s insurance covers everything from hot weather to heavy drinking. The Chinese online specialist, backed by Tencent, Alibaba’s Ant Financial and Ping An, wants to raise $1.5bn in an initial public offering that would value it at more than $10bn, thanks to rapid expansion at the four-year old group.

Initial growth came from online shoppers’ distrust of product quality, with a popular policy covering postage to return products bought on Alibaba’s Taobao shopping platform. It soon diversified, with travel and shopping accounting for 79 per cent of last year’s revenues of Rmb3.4bn ($520m).

What grabs attention is the group’s pricing. Guided by data from partner websites, ZhongAn charges enough that the proportion of net premiums paid out in losses each year is just 42 per cent. Traditional property and casualty insurers tend to pay out more, with Ping An’s comparable loss ratio 54 per cent in all of the past six years.

A shift towards low loss-ratio travel policies has also helped, and highlights the richness of pricing. ZhongAn rebates a share of premiums to the websites that generate 85 per cent of revenues. Last year it paid 45 per cent of gross premia received in its travel business to Ctrip, a website resembling Expedia.

Actual profits remain elusive, however. Net premiums earned were not enough to cover claims and operating costs in the past three years. Tech investment is part of the reason, which may not be so surprising for a young and fast-growing group.

The assumption underpinning a hefty proposed valuation is an online insurer should benefit from economies of scale as customer numbers grow. To buy ZhongAn at more than nine times its assets net of liabilities, when Ping An can be had for a price to book value of two, requires fast growth and high prices to combine for big profits.

Yet a sceptic might expect rich premiums to invite competition, and big payments to partner websites point to the strong position of middlemen. The attractive business advertised by ZhongAn’s IPO is not its own.

Do you want to receive Lex in your inbox? Sign up for the weekly Best of Lex email at www.ft.com/newsletters.