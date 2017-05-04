Fight over Tribune shaping up to be big news

When Donald Trump promised to “make America great again” was he really talking about reviving local US television? A sector that had fallen on hard times, shunned by advertisers and, increasingly, viewers is suddenly flush with the promise of consolidation. That is thanks to the new president’s Federal Communications Commission decision effectively to loosen a cap on local television station ownership.

First, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the country’s largest owner of local stations, bid for Tribune Media, a station group that used to be part of the same company that owned newspapers such as the Los Angeles Times. Then this week, Rupert Murdoch crashed the party: his 21st Century Fox group has joined forces with Blackstone to launch a rival bid for Tribune.

For Mr Murdoch and his sons, James and Lachlan, who run Fox, the rationale for a bid is simple. Local stations carry national broadcast networks and pay them hefty fees for the privilege. A combined Sinclair-Tribune would own several stations that currently carry the Fox network, which is separate from the company’s Fox News Channel. If combined, Sinclair-Tribune would wield more leverage in fee negotiations, something Mr Murdoch and his sons would be keen to avoid.

For Sinclair, an expanded station footprint would improve its position in fee negotiations with networks such as Fox. But it would also help further the political aims of David Smith, its chairman and largest shareholder. Mr Smith is cut from the same political cloth as Mr Murdoch. He supported Mr Trump’s candidacy and is sympathetic to the notion of broadcasting more right-leaning news and opinion on his stations.

In 2004, the company ordered its stations to air Stolen Honor: Wounds That Never Heal, a documentary that was highly critical of the then Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry’s Vietnam war record. After a political outcry and an advertiser boycott, the film was never shown in full. Sinclair also blocked a broadcast of the ABC news show Nightline that featured the names of soldiers killed in the Iraq war. It said the programme was “doing nothing more than making a political statement”.

More recently, the company, which is based in the suburbs of Baltimore, hit the headlines when Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, told a group of business executives that the Trump campaign had struck a deal with Sinclair to secure better coverage. As part of this deal, Sinclair stations were given more access to Mr Trump. Free-to-air stations reach more people than cable news networks, Mr Kushner reasoned. “It’s math,” Politico reported him as saying (Sinclair subsequently said the Trump campaign was not given preferential treatment).

In bidding for Tribune, could Mr Smith’s end goal be a conservative news brand to rival Mr Murdoch’s Fox News Channel? That network is going through the most turbulent few months in its 20-year history. Roger Ailes, its chairman, and Bill O’Reilly, its biggest on-air star, have been forced out over sexual harassment allegations. The rollercoaster ride continued this week when Bill Shine, its co-president, resigned unexpectedly.

If Sinclair is trying to put together the pieces of a Fox News competitor, it is doing so quietly — and significant challenges remain. Fox News has a dual revenue model, generating income from cable carriage fees and advertising. A free-to-air offering from Sinclair would have to rely only on advertising. However, if through acquisition Mr Smith is able to broadcast to more of the US, he would certainly garner more of the influence that friends say he craves. And the biggest star in the conservative media universe — Mr O’Reilly — is suddenly available. A free-to-air competitor of Fox News, with Mr O’Reilly presenting a show, would have advertisers licking their lips — at least those who were not boycotting him because of the recent harassment allegations.

One other obstacle remains and it is a formidable one: Mr Murdoch himself. The combined bid with Blackstone for Tribune signals that Mr Murdoch and his sons are willing to pay up to stop another media company gaining too much leverage in fee negotiations. Mr Smith should bet that the family will take similar steps if it comes to a challenge to Fox News.

