After months of complaints that financial services were being sacrificed to fishing in the Brexit talks, the spotlight is firmly on the City. That is a good thing: financial services regulation is complicated, there are lots of different parts to the industry which have different aims, and it needs attention. (If you’re not up on what all the fuss is about, check out this handy explainer.)

It is early days. But things don’t seem to be going well so far. The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned the Brits not to “kid themselves” over hopes of securing permanent access to the bloc’s markets. Treasury officials have insisted they didn’t expect a permanent ruling, not least because the UK wants to diverge from EU rules. “Selective equivalence”, a piecemeal solution to secure access in some areas, may be the answer, says our Lex column — but don’t expect that to keep everyone happy either.

A Canadian investment group is listing a $350m healthcare fund in London. DRI Capital is listing the DRI Healthcare closed-end investment company on the LSE. DRI buys royalty rights for pharmaceutical products. It plans to spend the money on a seed portfolio of assets from DRI’s other funds with a net asset value of $290m.

Hedge fund Glen Point Capital’s co-founder is beating a retreat from New York, back to London. Jonathan Fayman, Glen Point’s co-chief investment officer, headed Stateside a couple of years back. But that was viewed as a possible mis-step by some people close to the firm. Last year Glen Point, which manages $2.5bn in assets, posted a 3.3 per cent loss in its main fund, after losing money with bets on Argentina.

Premier Oil is on course for a clash with a hedge fund that is attempting to block the company’s refinancing and blockbuster acquisition on Wednesday. The oil group’s lenders will vote on a plan to give it an extra 2.5 years of breathing space on its loans. That is set to pass, as hedge fund Asia Research and Capital Management has acknowledged. But the fund, which has a huge short position in Premier’s stock, has vowed to continue the fight in court.

Also out on Wednesday are updates from FTSE 250 groups Plus500, Babcock and Dunelm.

Sainsbury’s Bank is on the hunt for a new chair. Roger Davis has told the board he plans to step down after almost seven years. He became chair in May 2013, as the first person to hold the post when the bank became wholly owned by Sainsbury’s with its own regulated governance structure.

Heineken’s chief executive, Jean-François van Boxmeer, is standing down after almost 15 years at the top of the Dutch group. He built the company into the world’s second-largest brewer and has spent 35 years there. He will be succeeded by Dolf van den Brink, president of Heineken’s Asia-Pacific business, on June 1.

SoftBank’s quarterly operating profit fell 99 per cent after its huge Vision Fund recorded a $2bn loss. Earnings from its telecoms unit and other businesses helped offset unrealised losses at the $100bn Vision Fund, which has been hit by a soured investment in US office-sharing company WeWork. The results are the first since it emerged last week that $40bn hedge fund Elliott is pressing SoftBank for a $20bn share buyback and governance changes.

The Federal Trade Commission has demanded information from the five largest US companies — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft — about acquisitions of smaller companies as part of a review into possible anti-competitive behaviour in the technology sector. Richard Waters, our west coast editor, wrote about big tech M&A recently and Lex says the FTC is justifying its own existence by this move.

US pension funds are lining up to withdraw billions of dollars from the UBS Trumbull Property Fund, one of the Swiss bank’s largest real estate investment funds. Reports from pension funds and investment consultants describe how the fund, which has exposure to US retail property and in particular shopping malls, has been underperforming its benchmark for years.

Attorney-general William Barr took America’s tech offensive against China into new territory last week when he proposed a US takeover of Ericsson and Nokia. The suggestion was extraordinary — and rejected by the White House — but it is forcing EU policymakers to reflect on how to assert European technological sovereignty.

Just like the romcom He’s just not that into you, Link, the Hong Kong real estate trust, is not that into Intu Properties. That’s neither good nor funny for investors.

