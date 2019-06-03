The UK government has promised to review pension changes that have led to National Health Service doctors retiring early or cutting their working hours to avoid high tax bills — but the profession’s leaders said the plan failed to go far enough.

The Cabinet Office and health department announced on Monday that ministers would “consult on proposals to offer senior clinicians a new pensions option”. This would enable “them to build their NHS pension more gradually over their career by making steadier contributions towards their pension, without facing regular significant tax charges”, the statement added.

The overhaul would enable clinicians “to freely take on additional shifts to reduce waiting lists, fill rota gaps or take on further supervisory responsibilities”.

A proposal known as a 50:50 option “would allow clinicians to halve their pension contributions in exchange for halving the rate of pension growth”, the statement said.

Under the current rules there is no flexibility over the high rate at which a pension is built, with the highest earning consultants contributing 14.5 per cent of their pensionable pay each month, the government said. The situation was exacerbated in 2016 by the introduction of a restriction on the amount of tax relief handed to top earners saving for retirement.

The result is that tens of thousands of doctors have inadvertently breached their pension savings allowances and are facing huge tax bills. Some are being charged up to £80,000.

An independent review of the general practice partnership model had found the issue was part of the reason many GPs were deciding to retire early, it added. More than half of GPs, 57 per cent, who retired in 2018-19 had taken early retirement.

Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary, said the NHS was losing “too many of our most experienced people early because of frustrations over pensions”.

“The reforms we are setting out today will give clinicians greater flexibility to manage their pensions, have more control over their future, and offer a deal that’s fair to doctors, taxpayers, and the patients they care for,” he said.

In what was part of a wider “people plan” aimed at tackling workforce shortages in the NHS, the government said it had acted over NHS pensions “given the compelling evidence provided on the specific impact of this issue on retention and frontline service delivery, and value for money”. However it would “continue to examine the evidence on how this specific issue affects other public sector workforces”, the statement added.

Chaand Nagpaul, who chairs the ruling council of the British Medical Association, praised the health department and NHS England’s acknowledgment of the “unintended but serious consequences” the pensions issue was having on patient care and the wider NHS.

But he added: “We have modelled the proposed 50:50 scheme and it is clear that by itself this proposal will not remove the disincentive for doctors to reduce their working hours. It needs to be part of wider reform.”

Given the complexities of the NHS pension scheme and the fact that individual circumstances varied, “it is essential that any flexibility offers far more than simply paying half of the employee’s contribution in order for half the accrual of pension”, Dr Nagpaul said.