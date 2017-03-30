UK IPO market tries to look beyond Brexit

Less than three months after the Brexit vote, the South African investment firm Brait, which owns high street retailer New Look and gym chain Virgin Active, hailed London’s “deeper pools of capital” as it announced it would move the primary listing of its shares to the UK capital.

A week ago, Brait abandoned the plan to shift its main listing from Luxembourg, pointing to the uncertainty introduced by “by the timing and form of Brexit”.

Nor is Brait the only company to blame the UK’s historic rupture with the EU for shelving London ambitions. Misys, the UK developer of financial software, last autumn dropped plans for a £5.5bn initial public offering and is exploring New York as a listing venue.

“The appetite for IPOs generally had slowed down in the run-up to Brexit and the run-up to elections — uncertainty and volatility are the enemies of IPOs and one way or the other people can invest but they just need to know which direction the world is heading in,” says Edward Bibko, head of Emea capital markets at Baker McKenzie.

Uncertainty over Brexit cast a shadow in 2016 — just under $7bn was raised in IPOs in London compared with $17.2bn in 2015, according to Dealogic. And compared to rivals, there’s been a sluggish start to 2017, with London’s share of global IPO volume running at its lowest since 2012.

Yet bankers say the start of official divorce negotiations from the EU, which began on Wednesday with the triggering of Article 50, does not necessarily need to dissuade companies from listing in London.

Achintya Mangla, head of equity capital markets for Europe, emerging markets and Africa at JPMorgan, says Article 50 in itself will not have any direct impact on companies’ decision making, but how the process unfolds will be closely watched.

“The impact of the political overhang — I think there is an element of that which is making investors cautious,” he says, though adds investors will pay “a premium for the right equity story”.

The London Stock Exchange insists that London’s “natural strengths” will outweigh any uncertainty generated by the Brexit negotiations. And after a sluggish start, there are signs of activity building. Pershing Square Holdings, the investment firm run by US billionaire Bill Ackman, last week announced plans to add a London listing for its shares, while private equity group Blackstone has hired banks to work on a possible IPO of Logicor, an owner and operator of warehouses.

Indeed, London is in a fight with New York to be the main international listing venue for the IPO of Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, Aramco, the FT reported earlier this month.

It is also worth noting that appetite from overseas buyers for UK companies means they have other options to floating, says Lucy Tarleton, capital markets director at PwC.

“We are seeing more interest in UK assets from overseas buyers, particularly from Asia,” Ms Tarleton says. “There is more private capital available to support these companies, as they continue their growth without any additional scrutiny and costs of being a public company.”

However, for those companies that do want to float this year, analysts say there will be more competition from New York given Donald Trump administration’s has vowed to ease regulations on Wall Street.

“It is clear the US is trying to compete, they are deregulating to try and compete and help businesses,” says Mr Bibko of Baker McKenzie. Brexit could ultimately result in London doing more to woo companies, he adds.

The Financial Conduct Authority is consulting on a new type of foreign listing, which would come with looser rules than for the premium listing most companies seek.

“If anything, I think people may be thinking it may be the best of both worlds — London will retain its gold plating ... but provide flexibility around the edges once it’s no longer subject to EU rules,” he says. “It may boost London’s competitiveness in certain respects.”

That may yet prove the case but, with the two-year Brexit negotiations now having officially started, the City’s bankers and lawyers know they have their work cut out to make sure 2017 proves a better year than last for IPOs.