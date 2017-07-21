One year on People wave Turkish flags at a ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, as they mark the first anniversary of the attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Buoyed by the crowd UK Fomula One driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates his British Grand Prix win with fans at Silverstone after the race

© Remko de Waal/EPA

Moment to reflect A relative of the MH17 plane crash victims attends an unveiling ceremony of a monument in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands. The Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine three years ago, killing all 298 people onboard

© Miguel Gutierrez/EPA

Political line Venezuelans wait to vote in an informal poll called ‘popular consultation’ in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday. The unofficial referendum was organised by opponents to President Nicolas Maduros government

© Carlos Barria/Reuters

Strike out Vice-president Mike Pence laughs as US President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House

© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

The Mirror Man statue by artist Rob Mulholland in Loch Earn Fillans, Scotland. The sculpture, which stands three metres tall, is made from mirrored tiles and spends the winter out of the water due to the inclement weather

© Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty

Window of opportunity A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, points at sniper positions of Islamic State fighters in western Raqa on Monday, during an offensive to retake the city

© SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Aerial View People swim and enjoy the sun on South Korea’s Haeundae beach

© Matthias Schrader/AP

Face off Flamingos stand in their enclosure at Hellabrunn zoo in Munich

© Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Synchronised Smiles Team China at the synchronised swimming technical final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary

© Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Jump for joy Denmark’s Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men’s Long Jump T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London

© Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Sterling launch Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, attends a launch event for the new 10-pound note at Winchester Cathedral, featuring period costume

© Valentino Dariel Sousa/Reuters

Fraternity Fretilin Party supporters attend an election campaign rally in Dili, East Timor. The country’s parliamentary election takes place on Saturday

© Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty

Long trail Syrians transport a donkey on the outskirts of Raqa, where Syrian Democratic Forces are battling to retake the city from Islamic State

© Steve Parsons/PA

Stormy weather Lightning flashes near the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth in the early hours of Wednesday morning

© Bernd Von Jutrczenka/AP

Royal visit Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin on Wednesday. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany

© Eugene Hoshiko/AFP

Robotic display Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks at a humanoid robot at the Research Institute for Science and Engineering at Waseda University’s Kikuicho campus in Tokyo

© Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Shiva shelter A man hides from the rain in front of a poster of Lord Shiva in New Delhi

© Ammar Awad/Reuters

Clashes by al-Aqsa mosque Palestinians worshippers run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces after Friday prayers on a street outside Jerusalem’s Old City