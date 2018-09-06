The man with the “Mr Thumbs Aloft” nickname starts his new album with both thumbs pointing glumly downwards. “I don’t think I can take any more,” Paul McCartney sings, voice thicker than in his prime. “What am I doing wrong? I don’t know.”

Even the most successful composer in the history of pop, with 1bn record sales and counting, can suffer attacks of self-doubt. In McCartney’s case, despite his unparalleled achievements, it is not altogether unwarranted. His solo career is now almost 40 years old, excluding 1970’s McCartney, the record that declared The Beatles’ break-up to the world. But the 15 albums he has released under his name since 1980’s McCartney II have been mainly underwhelming affairs.

Egypt Station is the 16th. Like most McCartney solo efforts it contains one outright toe-curler of a song — “Fuh You”, an undignified modern makeover co-written with OneRepublic hitmaker Ryan Tedder in which the most successful composer in the history of pop sings computer-processed vocals (including a double-entendre that would shame Katy Perry) over a formulaic anthem that resembles a Coldplay cast-off. It is the latest dead-end down which McCartney’s unnecessary anxiety to sound relevant has led him.

Unlike 2013’s misfiring New, however, Egypt Station is less deluded by fantasies of eternal contemporaneity. Other tracks on the album, crisply produced by Greg Kurstin, find McCartney retreating to classic-rocker mode: not the most ambitious move but a simpatico habitat for the 76-year-old to strut his stuff in.

“Come on to Me” is the most strutting, a sparkling stomp in which McCartney dusts down the pick-up songs that The Beatles used to write and tosses in a few yowled “yeahs!” for good measure. “Caesar Rock” is limber funk-rock in praise of the singer’s “woman”. “Happy with You” is a sentimental but solidly wrought ballad about the same subject.

“Back in Brazil” is a curious exercise in McCartney experimentalism involving Latin rhythms, electronics and a half-formed story about family life. “Despite Repeated Warnings” provides a better example of his musical virtuosity, setting allegorical anti-Brexit lyrics (“What can we do to stop this foolish plan going through?”) to muscular 1970s rock with sudden but coherent changes in direction and tempo. Amid a spotty solo career, Egypt Station merits one thumb aloft.

★★★☆☆

‘Egypt Station’ is released by Capitol