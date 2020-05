Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Claer Barrett and Lucy Warwick-Ching discuss covert and overt ways to interest children in learning about money, and columnist James Max reveals that his biggest problem during the lockdown has been keeping his house clean without his regular cleaner.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.