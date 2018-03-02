FT Series

Tefaf Maastricht 2018

What to see at The European Fine Art Fair — plus sales reports and interviews with key figures in the art and antiques markets
Tefaf Maastricht highlights — Van der Helst and Artemisia Gentileschi

An exhibition of Dutch 17th-century group portraits is a canny way to show off the range of objects at the fair

How a new generation of dealers is reinvigorating the Old Masters market

They have confidence in their own taste and judgment in fields beyond the brand names

Five young galleries exhibiting at Tefaf Maastricht

The Showcase section is designed to give the grande dame of art fairs a fresher feel

Live and let buy: Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin up for sale

Plus, Picasso leads the way; London’s new photo gallery; art fair in a Marrakesh hotel

Christian Levett’s art collection on show at King’s College London

The former trader on why he buys both ancient and contemporary works

The Paston Treasure: a painting about collecting

Now on show in the US, this enigmatic masterpiece is more than a still life: it’s a record of the family’s life and times

The collecting crisis in British museums — and why private loans are part of the solution

A report concludes that buying new works is ‘no more than a marginal activity’ for most art institutions

Thomas Chippendale, 300 years later

The British furniture maker was also a trend-setting interior designer, questioning the relationship between art and the domestic

Harald Szeemann’s Museum of Obsessions at the Getty Center — ‘a mania for collecting’

The curator’s groundbreaking and controversial work is explored in an unusual show