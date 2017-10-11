Three questions about Whitehall’s Brexit planning

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Theresa May’s government is under pressure to provide more information about Whitehall’s internal planning for Brexit.

Until now, Mrs May has taken the view that the UK is involved in a negotiation with the EU in Brussels and nothing must be revealed that could weaken Britain’s hand. But it is difficult for British citizens to take a clear view of the costs and benefits of Brexit if critical information about the consequences remains hidden from view.

Here are three Brexit-related areas around which there is a growing clamour for more information from ministers.

First, there is pressure on the government to make public its unpublished Brexit impact assessments. As discussed here last month, the Department for Exiting the EU has privately analysed how Brexit would impact 57 sectors of the UK economy, depending on what kind of trade deal the UK ends up doing with the EU. Interestingly, Mrs May revealed in the Commons this week that the 57 sectors would soon be named.

On Wednesday 120 MPs wrote a letter to the government demanding that the assessments are published. Ministers take the view that this is confidential material which serves as a reference point for UK negotiators as talks with Brussels proceed. But the letter, co-ordinated by Labour’s David Lammy and Seema Malhotra, accuses the government of keeping “not only parliament but the public in the dark”.

The second question is what additional bureaucracy and public sector personnel will be needed to deal with Brexit.

We know that even a “soft Brexit” trade deal with the EU will require significant new infrastructure. HM Revenue & Customs would have to employ hundreds, perhaps thousands, more customs officers. Two former senior officials said on Tuesday that the Home Office would not be able to meet the immigration challenges posed by Brexit without a “considerable” increase in resources and a 12-month lead time to hire new staff.

The UK will also have to create new regulatory bodies across dozens of sectors once it leaves. As James Chapman, former chief of staff to Brexit secretary David Davis, tweeted this week: “Brexit Britain will have to spend tens of billions it doesn’t have on new quangos. Brilliant.”

Ministers and officials argue that it is hard to assess what kind of bureaucracy will be needed until we know what trade deal has been reached. But the Treasury is likely to have conducted an internal analysis of possible costs.

The third question regards the legal advice that the government has privately received on Article 50. Jessica Simor, a prominent QC, says she has been told by “two good sources” that the prime minister has been advised the Article 50 notification could be withdrawn, resulting in the UK remaining in the EU on its current favourable terms.

Mrs May refused multiple demands from MPs this week to reveal what this advice said, or even if it existed. It is easy to see why she is being coy. She argues that the decision to leave the EU is irrevocable and that nothing can change the direction of travel. But MPs argue that parliament has a right to be fully informed on this point before it votes next year on an Article 50 deal.

IMF cuts UK growth forecast and warns Brexit is starting to bite

Chris Giles writes: The International Monetary Fund singled Britain out as a “notable exception” to an improving global economic outlook on Tuesday, as it confirmed a cut to its long-term forecast for UK growth and said negative effects of Brexit were beginning to show.

In its twice-yearly World Economic Outlook, the IMF sharply reduced its UK long-term growth outlook, from an estimated annual growth rate of 1.9 per cent to 1.7 per cent. The forecasts show the UK trailing Greece over the next five years. The IMF is now predicting 11.5 per cent growth in Greece during the period, compared with 10.3 per cent in Britain.

The fund also reduced the UK’s growth forecast for this year, by 0.3 percentage points, to 1.7 per cent, while raising the equivalent forecasts for Germany, France and Italy. But in 2018, the IMF expects the UK to grow faster than Italy and France. The forecast is in line with an initial assessment first published in July.

The IMF’s latest forecasts are slightly more optimistic than the current consensus, but are unlikely to offer cheer to Philip Hammond, the chancellor, as he travels to Washington for the annual IMF meetings this week.

Maurice Obstfeld, chief economist at the IMF, said the reduction in the fund’s long-term outlook for the UK was a consequence of leaving the EU.

“We forecast in the pre-referendum period, as did others, there would be long run negative effects on the British economy,” he said. “I think we’re starting to see those.”

Michael Gove, UK environment secretary and one of the leading figures in the Leave campaign, has repeatedly criticised the Washington-based IMF for predicting that Brexit would hurt the UK economy.

Read the full story here.