There is comfort, I find, in spending all this time at home. Being forced to stay put has given me room to throw myself into neglected tasks, such as sorting the kitchen cupboards and finding those hidden treasures tucked away for years, pleading to be used.

As with most things, not rushing while cooking only improves the end result. Now I have the time to feed our sourdough starter carefully, even to sit and watch it bubble away, contemplating the beautiful loaf it should eventually become.

Breadmaking is all about time. Lately, I have been following Nancy Silverton’s book Breads from the La Brea Bakery. Her wholemeal loaf takes four or five days to make: two days of feeding the starter to really get it activated, then at least two more proving the loaf.

There is now also time to experiment with cooking — morphing one dish into another, seeing how ingredients can evolve into something entirely new. For example, leftovers from a batch of Anzac biscuits baked a few days ago have become an apple crumble mix that will soon become an apple cake. My old rye bread made excellent crumbs for a cauliflower and parsley cheese served alongside a piece of boiled ham — a soothing and happy meal.

All our grains have been used up: mixed oats, groats and linseed have all been put into porridge and topped with apple and banana. A big success has been collecting all the stray grains at the bottom of the packet and letting them sprout. I have also been doing this with lentils, chickpeas and mung beans. It takes me back to the 1970s when I was growing up — a salad was not a salad without a few sprouts.

Inevitably, I think about the situation too, about work and how I am going to help my team figure out what we are going to do. Will we have our restaurant in six months? But for now, it’s back to kneading the bread.

Buying certain ingredients can be tricky but I have found the real fun starts when looking for alternatives. The final dish may not be a “classic” but it might just work a treat nonetheless. I have been using Japanese produce, making a base for broth from dashi, a piece of kombu, a couple of shiitake mushrooms and a bay leaf — deliciously simple. If you have them, add bonito flakes to make it that bit more showbiz. You can then freeze this base, chop it up finely and cook it before putting it into rice balls or a turnip cake.

Throughout lockdown, I have been craving a visit to the butcher. So, on my daily exercise, I popped into McKanna Meats, my local butcher in Holborn. They seemed happy to see me and I came home with a lovely piece of sirloin, a rabbit and a few duck legs (members of my household were having a duck-pancake craving and, luckily, we discovered some five-spice mix hidden away).

The most important question was what to do with the lovely rabbit? We had a couple of courgettes that needed cooking and a couple of chorizos, so suddenly things felt quite Spanish. I thought about paella, but the family voted for polenta. Rabbit is an old friend at Rochelle Canteen, where we have cooked many, both wild and farmed. There is a big difference between the two.

The wild meat has a stronger, gamey flavour; it needs slow, gentle cooking and for longer. The farmed meat has a more delicate taste and requires a shorter cooking time, but still gently, so it absorbs the flavours and doesn’t dry out.

In this recipe I have used a farmed rabbit. I think one-pot wonders can be very helpful and the leftovers can be turned into a soup or pasta dish the next day.

Braised rabbit, chorizo and courgettes

You can substitute some of the ingredients for what you have available — bacon for chorizo, onion for shallots or more leek if needed. Likewise, dried herbs could be replaced with fresh, wine with calvados and a chicken stock cube with chicken stock.

Serves four with leftovers, six without

Ingredients 100ml olive oil 1 whole rabbit jointed, legs in half and body in quarters Offal from one rabbit, sliced into pieces 2 chorizo sausages, sliced down the middle, then into small hunks 4 shallots, peeled and sliced 1 celery stick, washed and sliced 6 garlic cloves, peeled but left whole 3 bay leaves 1 leek, sliced into half-moons and washed well 2 courgettes, washed and cut into 2cm chunks 2 glasses of white wine or 1 glass of calvados 1 tbs dried herbs 1 cup of crème fraîche 2 tbs Dijon mustard 1 pint of chicken stock Handfuls of cabbage, thinly sliced

Prepare all your ingredients. Use a heavy-bottomed saucepan, one that will fit all the ingredients comfortably and still go in the oven. Heat the olive oil. Season the rabbit with salt and black pepper and then brown in the pan. Once the meat has a nice colour, take it out and leave it on the side while you make your base. First, add the chorizo pieces. Once they start to colour and oils begin to leave the meat, add the other chopped vegetables — shallots, celery, garlic, leek, courgettes — and dried herbs. Let the vegetables soften and get to know each other for about 10 minutes. Stir occasionally and make sure they don’t burn. Then add your wine or calvados. Let this reduce, stir in the mustard and crème fraîche. Add the rabbit and pour in your stock so that it almost covers the rabbit. With a wooden spoon, bring this all together. Add a few turns of black pepper. Bring up to a simmer. Then put it into the oven. Turn it down to 160C and cook with the lid on for 50 minutes. Check several times — the rabbit should be tender and giving. It’s nice to cook it without a lid for the last 15 minutes to get a bit of colour. At the very end, slice the cabbage and add it to the pot, give it a stir and check the seasoning. Put the lid back on and let the cabbage melt in for about 10 to 15 minutes. Serve.

Leftover rabbit pasta

The next day, pick through whatever is left over and remove any bones. Cook some spaghetti to the directions on the packet and while this is cooking, gently heat up the leftover rabbit sauce from last night and add the meat to it. If you haven’t enough sauce, add some of the pasta water. Grate a good handful or two of Parmesan. Once cooked, drain the pasta and toss in the Parmesan so it sticks to the pasta. Toss together with the rabbit and the sauce. Serve with more Parmesan. It will be even better than the day before. There is something about a braise when it sits overnight — magic happens.

Margot Henderson is chef-founder of Rochelle Canteen and Rochelle ICA

