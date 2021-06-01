Lockdown pets drive the group behind pet insurer Bought By Many to a valuation of more than $2bn
The surge in pet ownership during the pandemic has helped propel the group behind pet insurer Bought By Many to a valuation of more than $2bn, and a director at the company behind the video game Final Fantasy says 5G could disrupt the reign of the console. Plus, the FT’s greater China correspondent, Kathrin Hille, tells us how Taiwan is dealing with the latest wave of Covid-19 and how it’s affecting chipmakers
Lockdown pet boom helps insurer to $2bn valuation
https://www.ft.com/content/019cce7c-21e7-462c-b8ab-573a35218d7a
‘Final Fantasy’ producer says 5G will end games console’s long reign
https://www.ft.com/content/0fa963d8-1de8-4390-b3db-8e9908510605
Taiwan imposes strict social curbs to stem its worst Covid outbreak
https://www.ft.com/content/85604b0b-e7aa-4e26-a547-b3d27b262e6b
Covid-stricken Brazil to host Copa America football tournament
https://www.ft.com/content/c3658bcf-695b-4e3e-9625-41b170e8248c
