Australia’s currency fell to a two-week low on Thursday after the country’s unemployment rate rose in August, which could increase the likelihood of the central bank further cutting interest rates.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate edged higher to 5.3 per cent in August, from 5.2 per cent previously, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. That was in line with estimates by economists polled by Reuters.

That prompted the Australian dollar to fall as much as 0.6 per cent against the US dollar to a low of $0.6787, its weakest since September 4.

Australia added 34,700 jobs during August, despite a 15,500 fall in full-time jobs, the data showed.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said in its most recent policy minutes that it expects employment growth to moderate over the next six months. The central bank has cut rates to record lows in a bid to counter the effects of a global slowdown, the US-China trade war and a cooling off in the local housing market.

The yields on Australia’s 10-year treasuries fell 6 basis points on Thursday morning following the jobs report to 1.071 per cent.

Ben Udy, Australia and New Zealand economist with Capital Economics, expects slowing employment growth will push the jobless rate to 5.4 per cent by the end of the year and expects a further rate cut to 0.75 per cent “as soon as next month”.

“It’s clearer than ever that there is slack in the Australian labour market,” he said. “And the RBA reiterated in the minutes of their August meeting that the ‘Australian economy could sustain lower rates of unemployment and underemployment’, so the increase in the unemployment rate would have come as a disappointment to the bank.”

Australia’s economy grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis in the second quarter as consumers dialled down their spending.