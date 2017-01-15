Pound falls below $1.20 ahead of May’s Brexit speech

The pound has fallen below the $1.20 mark for the first time since the October “flash crash”, ahead of a speech on Tuesday when UK prime minister Theresa May is expected to signal that Britain will fully break out of the EU’s common market after Brexit.

The UK currency fell as much as 1.6 per cent to a low of $1.1986 against the dollar in early Asian trading in an unusually wide gap from Friday’s New York close at $1.2175.

Separately on Monday, Tory MP Michael Gove told the BBC that Donald Trump’s offer of a speedy US-UK trade deal was “another card in Theresa May’s hand” as she prepares to enter Brexit negotiations.

Mr Gove, who interviewed the president-elect for The Times, said Mr Trump had a “vicarious sense of ownership” of Brexit, having predicted it and celebrated the vote to leave, and that he wanted to have a “signature-ready” trade deal with Britain agreed at the earliest opportunity.

The pro-Brexit MP and journalist said the incoming president was “emotionally and financially invested” in Brexit and that he saw the advantages for both sides of having a trade deal.

Although Mr Gove said Mr Trump did not want to see the EU break up, the sight of the US president giving interviews to leading Brexiters and using them to criticise Angela Merkel’s migration policy is likely to raise hackles.

Back in the currency markets, traders in New Zealand — the first centre to open after the weekend — said sterling first traded in Wellington at $1.2085, representing a fall of almost a cent from its close on Friday.

The pound steadied to about $1.2020 as Asia’s bigger FX trading centres came online, but came under pressure again early in London trade, briefly dipping to $1.1992 as European trading floors filled up before recovering to $1.2032.

“The idea of a soft versus hard Brexit is redundant now — it’s a matter of how fast the hard Brexit arrives,” said Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Related article Downing Street begins to reveal Brexit negotiating stance The British government has begun to reveal its increasingly pragmatic negotiating stance with Brussels ahead of Theresa May’s long-anticipated speech setting out her Brexit blueprint.

Mr Attrill noted that the pound traded steadily down to its low point. The steady action indicated investors were happy to buy and sell at the lower levels rather than sitting back in fear while the price plunged — as happened during the worst moments of October’s “flash crash”.

While Mrs May is not expected to go into great detail about the UK government’s stance as its self-imposed deadline for beginning negotiations looms, investors increasingly expect a tougher exit where Britain is no longer part of the single market.

Adding to concerns over the tenor and complexity of the approaching talks, chancellor Philip Hammond on Sunday warned that the UK would seek to undercut the EU on taxes if it was not granted good access to the single market.

Strategists in Asia said investors had taken note too of other reports in British media that suggested the government would be prepared to withdraw from tariff-free trade with the EU in favour of cutting its own deals elsewhere.

“Mrs May’s ‘closely guarded’ speech that she’s due to deliver Tuesday would appear to have been leaked all over the Sunday papers,” said Ian Johnson, strategist at 4Cast-RGE consultancy. “[It is] a bit like the monster behind the door — tomorrow’s speech may not be quite so frightening when we hear it. I would be a tentative buyer of sterling at these levels.”

New Zealand’s status as the global market’s opening venue for the week each Monday means dealers there are accustomed to getting trading orders from all over the world as investors react to events on Sunday in their time zones.

Trading in sterling is generally far thinner in Asian hours than when European and US dealers are at their desks. This can lead to outsized moves, particularly in the early part of the day.

The pound also opened sharply lower against the euro, with the single currency jumping 1.1 per cent to a nine-week high at £0.8853 from a Friday close at £0.8721. In London it was trading at £0.8802.

An investigation by the Bank for International Settlements published on Friday into October’s sterling “flash crash” — also in the early hours of the Asian day — said that no single event was responsible for the extraordinary plunge in the pound on that occasion.

It suggested a combination of fragile market conditions, poorly-controlled algorithms and inexperienced staff led to the dramatic moments, which saw the pound plunge 6 cents against the dollar in less than two minutes.

Additional reporting by George Parker in London