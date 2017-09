Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK prime minister is set to give a big Brexit speech in Florence next week - what might she say and how important is it? And has the government made the right decision to lift the public sector pay cap? With George Parker, Sarah O’Connor, James Blitz and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar.

Stitcher audioBoom RSS