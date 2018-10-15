Thank you for your help!

The executive MBA, which began life three-quarters of a century ago at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, was created to build a new generation of leadership talent that could expand American industry in the middle of the second world war.

The core purpose of the course for working senior managers has changed as it has been adopted by schools around the world — more than 260 institutions now offer EMBAs, according to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). But the best years for the degree may be yet to come.

While applications have been declining for the original full-time two-year MBA course in most US schools, the opposite has been true for the EMBA. Figures compiled by the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), which runs the GMAT business school entrance exam, found that demand for EMBAs was either stable or growing for 65 per cent of schools that ran the course last year.

The EMBA has also so far ridden out the disruption that online technology threatens to bring to education. Several leading business schools have launched online versions of their MBA programmes, but demand for these has been flat in the past two years, according to GMAC.

The ability to run some elements of EMBA courses online, notably fact-based learning, has enhanced the limited time students spend together on campus, according to Sangeet Chowfla, the president and chief executive of GMAC.

“It is a symbiotic relationship,” Chowfla says, noting that typically a fifth of content of the top EMBA courses will be taught online. “Executives can use their valuable time in the classroom to focus on debate and discussion and keep the lessons about facts online.”

The fastest growing groups of EMBA students are those with technology, engineering and science backgrounds, according to GMAC data. An EMBA is of particular use to technology entrepreneurs, Chowfla notes. “They find that the skills they have from a management perspective helps them to scale up their businesses.”

Women expressed more interest than men in blended courses — part on campus and part online

Jeremy Kroll, an entrepreneur, completed the Trium Global EMBA programme run jointly by HEC Paris, the London School of Economics and NYU Stern. The part-time course comprises six on-site modules at multiple global locations over a 17-month period, but the time out of the office is only 10 weeks.

Kroll joined the course in 2006, after his family’s risk consulting firm, Kroll, was bought by Marsh & McLennan and Kroll was in a non-compete clause in his contract. The part-time nature of the course, and the fact that he paid the $100,000 fees himself, made it easier for him to leave his old role and decide what he wanted to do next while completing his studies.

His experiences on the course, visiting companies around the world and studying under leading professors from different schools, helped with his plan of setting up another business, building on what he had done at Kroll. After graduation he co-founded K2 Intelligence, a new investigative consultancy.

“Starting Trium was a very pragmatic solution,” Kroll says. “I was mid-career at 36 and it afforded me the opportunity to continue to work while planning my next move.”

Current business trends, such as the push for greater female representation at the top of large companies, give cause for optimism for the future of the EMBA. According to Tomorrow’s MBA, an annual survey of prospective MBA students by CarringtonCrisp, 46 per cent of women prefer some element of flexible study, a hallmark of an EMBA course, compared with 40 per cent of men. Women in the survey also expressed more interest than men in blended courses, some of which are spent on campus and part of which can be completed online.

The EMBA intake at Oxford’s Saïd Business School has become more diverse and self-sufficient since the course was launched in 2004, says Kathy Harvey, associate dean for MBA and executive degrees.

“Fifteen years ago, students would have been on a talent fast track, sent off to business school to round off their business education and would have been sponsored by their employer,” she says. “Now students are more likely to be young entrepreneurs, whose board have told them to do an MBA but who don’t want to study full time, or older executives, who want time to reflect on what they have done.”

Hollywood producers and hedge fund managers have completed Saïd’s EMBA in recent years. Such diversity enriches the learning experience for students because of the different perspectives it brings to classroom discussions, an essential part of MBA courses, Harvey notes. “They benefit hugely from each other,” she says.

The EMBA also continues to provide value for those who completed their degree decades ago. Zurich-based Rolf Friedli was among the 50 students accepted onto Chicago Booth’s first EMBA programme run out of its European campus in 1994. Friedli’s banking career up until then had included stints working in London and New York. He chose the EMBA because it would enable him to continue working as a vice-president of Swiss private bank Clariden Leu.

“I was very passionate about the work I was doing,” he says. By graduation, he had moved to a senior role at Capvis Equity Partners, a private equity firm in Switzerland. He is now managing partner.

Completing an MBA part time, rather than taking a career break to live on campus, did not dilute the experience, Friedli says. “It is the Chicago brand people are concerned about,” he says, adding that being the first European EMBA cohort meant that the school flew over its top professors for the lectures held at its regional campus, then in Barcelona.

At the time, Friedli felt his EMBA gave him valuable tools to deal with a business world that was negotiating globalisation and skills in leadership and strategy development.

Almost a quarter of a century later, he says his EMBA is still acknowledged by business associates and clients as a badge of honour, especially among people in Asia.

“I do not have it printed on my business card,” he says. “But if people see it they will comment because it means something to them.”

Age of wisdom: the EMBA at 75 Why it is still thriving 1943 The first 52 EMBA students met two nights a week at the University of Chicago, graduating two years later. Prof Walter David “Bud” Fackler, who became programme director, hailed it “an immediate success story” 1947 As Chicago Booth’s fifth cohort starts the programme, the EMBA class has grown by 70 per cent to 81 students 1968 Simon Fraser University’s Beedie School of Business in Canada launches the first executive MBA outside the US 1981 The Executive MBA Council is founded to share knowledge and best practice among the 50 programmes at the time 1987 The Executive MBA Council held its first annual conference outside the US, hosted by Toronto 1994 The first international cohort for Chicago Booth’s EMBA begin classes at a new campus in Barcelona. The curriculum includes 10 modules over 16 months 2000 The Financial Times compiles its first ranking of EMBA courses. The ranking now identifies the top 100 EMBAs around the world 2001 Wharton becomes the only school to top the FT table with an EMBA it ran alone. It was number one until 2006, after which joint programmes have been top 2003 The only time a school featured in all FT business education rankings was in 2003, when Tel Aviv University’s Recanati was 64th out of 75 schools 2011 Gordon Institute of Business Science at the University of Pretoria becomes the first and only African school to feature in the FT Executive MBA ranking. It has remained on the list since 2014 As part of its anti-corruption drive, China’s government cuts the number of state officials and managers at state-owned enterprises taking EMBAs. China was one of the most successful markets but the government was concerned the degrees promoted networking at the expense of academic rigour 2016 The Graduate Management Admissions Council, which administers business school entrance exams, creates the Executive Assessment Test, specifically for EMBA applicants 2018 The average percentage of women on FT-ranked EMBAs this year stands at 31 per cent, compared with 37 per cent for MBAs and 48 per cent for masters in management