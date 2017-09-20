Merkel moves assuredly towards a fourth term

Everyone knows the result of Sunday’s election in Germany. No one is quite so sure of the outcome. Barring a political earthquake, the poll will return Angela Merkel to the chancellery for the fourth term she once resolved never to seek. Far less certain is the shape and composition of the governing coalition she must then assemble.

The campaign has lacked energy or great surprises. That is how Ms Merkel planned it. With the economy growing strongly, unemployment at 4 per cent and the federal government producing burgeoning budget surpluses, the chancellor is asking the electorate to endorse the status quo. Opinion surveys show her conservative CDU/CSU partnership will secure about 37 per cent of the vote. After a lacklustre campaign, support for the Social Democrats led by Martin Schulz is running at only a little above 20 per cent.

The conduct of the campaign — mostly courteous and reasoned — has stood in contrast to histrionics elsewhere, whether the policymaking-by-tweet of Donald Trump in the US or the chaos of Brexit Britain. Having worked so hard to re-establish itself as a “normal” democracy, Germany can seem almost abnormal in its normality. Mr Trump’s dangerous antics provide a powerful reason for Germans to vote for the careful solidity of a leader who has cast herself as mother of the nation.

It would be a mistake to imagine that Germany has been inoculated entirely against the upheavals elsewhere. If the polls are correct, the unashamedly xenophobic Alternative for Germany will secure around 10 per cent of the vote. In any event, AfD’s success will mark a tilt rightward from Ms Merkel’s studied centrism. It will also be the first time the radical right has secured seats in the Bundestag.

The chaos that followed the influx of about a million migrants when Ms Merkel opened the nation’s borders in 2015 has subsided. The consequences have not. Ms Merkel wins widespread praise for welcoming the refugees from the Syrian civil war. Yet even as they take pride in the chancellor’s humanitarianism, most voters are insistent that immigration on such a scale cannot be allowed to happen again. Germany too has its left-behinds — in parts of the former East Germany the AfD is likely to score above 20 per cent.

The Social Democrats have suffered on two counts. Ms Merkel, never troubled by ideology, has claimed ownership of some of her coalition partner’s ideas; and while energetic, Mr Schulz has failed to project himself as a chancellor-in-waiting. If the results for the SPD turn out to be as bad as the polls suggest, many in the party fear he will oppose a renewal of the coalition.

That would leave Ms Merkel with the tortuous task of building a coalition with the liberal-minded Free Democrats, the Greens, or both. She has ruled out pacts with the AfD or the post-communist leftists of Die Linke. Whether a coalition is possible will depend on the precise allocation by seats in the country’s proportional system and whether the SPD would risk a second poll.

That said, the prospect of relatively stable government and experienced leadership in Europe’s most powerful nation is a rare shaft of light in a gloomy geopolitical landscape. Ms Merkel’s staunch defence of liberal, internationalist and democratic values stands in welcome contrast to the narrow nationalism seen in Washington. The election of Emmanuel Macron as president of France provides a chance to restore the cohesion of the EU. Germans have still fully to accept that national security and prosperity depend on order elsewhere. There lies Ms Merkel’s task for a fourth term. She must be ready to take risks.