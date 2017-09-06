Aung San Suu Kyi’s reckless acceptance of human rights abuses

She wasn’t quite a saint but she came pretty close. Aung San Suu Kyi was an inspiration to millions around the world, her struggle a symbol of peaceful resistance to military rule.

Following years of repression, including a long stint in solitary confinement, her battles reached a happy ending. She survived to preside over a transition and become Myanmar’s de facto ruler.

Her achievement was the more remarkable because of the broader undemocratic context: the numerous freedom movements that were crushed elsewhere and authoritarianism creeping back to South East Asia.

How disappointing, then, that two short years after her party triumphed in elections the halo of “the lady”, as she is known, is fading. Why does Suu Kyi persist in denying the security forces’ responsibility in collective punishment of the Rohingya Muslims, a long-oppressed minority of nearly a million stateless people now facing a fresh wave of persecution?

According to Human Rights Watch, satellite imagery shows the total destruction of a village in northern Rakhine state in late August, with as many as 700 buildings burnt — the latest military escalation following a Rohingya militant group’s attack against government police stations, checkpoints and an army base.

True, Suu Kyi’s authority does not extend to the military and she cannot dictate an end to the collective punishment of the Rohingya. Her own contribution has been to establish an advisory commission on Rakhine state last year, working with the Kofi Annan Foundation. No one doubts that she is also under tremendous pressure, with multiple ethnic conflicts to address since she became state counsellor in 2015. What baffles is her unwillingness to exercise moral authority and speak out against human rights abuses.

The treatment of the Rohingya is reckless politically. Their plight has been a long running stain on the ethnic patchwork of Myanmar

Hailed by the head of the Nobel committee, which awarded her the peace prize in 1991, as an example of the power of the powerless, Suu Kyi has watched helpless Rohingya driven out of the country, their houses burnt, their livelihood destroyed.

Instead of condemning the military’s actions, her office seems to have adopted the typical playbook of authoritarian regimes: it claims the Rohingya have been setting fire to their own properties and blaming the security forces. It accuses international charities of helping Rohingya militants. And it insists there is no need for a UN fact-finding mission to uncover the truth.

Her many supporters abroad, including fellow Nobel laureates, are dismayed but unwilling to give up hope, as if determined to bring out what they assume must be her repressed revulsion at the brutality. Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate, this week said that she — and the world — were waiting for Suu Kyi to condemn the shameful treatment of the Rohingya Muslims.

It may be a long and futile wait. Suu Kyi is not the first celebrated opposition leader to turn a blind eye to rights abuses once in power. Earlier this year, in an interview with the BBC, she defended herself as “just a politician”, not quite like Margaret Thatcher — the comparison her critics favour — but also “no Mother Teresa”.

The treatment of the Rohingya, however, is reckless politically. Their plight has been a long-running stain on the ethnic patchwork of Myanmar — hardly surprising that a militant group now feeds off their misery. The group calling itself the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army launched its first attacks only last year.

The advisory commission set up by Suu Kyi’s office indeed describes Rakhine as a development, human rights and a security crisis, and the Rohingya as the largest stateless community in the world, chronically poor and excluded from Myanmar’s body politic. Further radicalisation, it warned in a report earlier this year, was a real risk.

Its predictions are quickly coming true. With the latest violence, Rakhine is now mired in a vicious cycle, with militant attacks provoking disproportionate military retaliation, which in turn create new grievances and new insurgents.

Suu Kyi may have lost courage for the moral fight. But even cold political calculation dictates a more humane treatment of the Rohingya.

roula.khalaf@ft.com