Gilded tubes, reams of cellophane, mirrored glass and mini brushes – the shelf-worthy containers that house our favourite make-up are a beautiful waste that leaves behind an ugly legacy. While a switch to recyclable materials is ongoing, the quiet movement of refills is slowly growing, a more sustainable option that is breaking into the mainstream.

Kjaer Weis has been encasing its products in sleek, keep-forever metal cases for 10 years, creating lasting possessions that save money. Brands such as Surratt and Decorté are also taking steps to reduce waste with refillable cartridges for eyeliners and brow pencils. When it comes to lipstick, everyone from Guerlain to Dior, Hermès and Hourglass is beginning to offer refill options, while La Bouche Rouge, which has been a refill champion from the outset, is encouraging brands to embrace change by teaming up for covetable collaborations.

La Mer Soft Moisture Powder foundation SPF 30, £95

La Perla x La Bouche Rouge Les Rouges Universels lipstick set, £126

Decorté Lasting Gel eyeliner, £32, harrods.com

Kjaer Weis Flush & Glow Duo refill, £28, feelunique.com

Dior Rouge Dior Couture Collection lipstick set with limited-edition make-up case, £138

Surratt Expressioniste brow-pencil refill holder and cartridge, £38, cultbeauty.co.uk