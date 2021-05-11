Grow yourself happy: the gardener’s guide to wellbeing

From mood-boosting plants to clear-the-head composting, the garden is a robust therapist

© RHS/Jason Ingram
New reads for plant lovers

Leaf through these delicious botanical books

The therapeutic value of gardening

How horticulture helps the mental health of everyone from prisoners to war veterans

Why composting gives heaps of satisfaction

Devotees find it compelling, mood-lifting and so fundamental that it may even ‘change the world’

How to grow a mood-boosting garden

Find out why the healing garden should be an intrinsic part of life

Why nature is the antidote to our modern ills

Three books bring home how we have a once-in-a lifetime chance to reset our relationship with the natural world

Robin Lane Fox: all the joys of spring gardening

How to sow seeds of hope during dark times

Cult Shop: the plant matchmakers of Milan

Wild Milano will find the perfect houseplant for you

Monty Don: ‘I wouldn’t sell my spade for a million pounds’

The gardener and writer loves Kilner jars, Gentleman’s Relish on toast and his Bulldog Foundry spade

No mountain required — the consoling charms of alpine plants

These are some of nature’s loveliest flowers, and small enough for pots and balconies

How to grow an edible garden

In the plot-to-plate revolution, even tiny spaces are being cultivated for food

Cult gardening tools we really dig

All the shears, spades and secateurs worth forking out for