Grow yourself happy: the gardener’s guide to wellbeing From mood-boosting plants to clear-the-head composting, the garden is a robust therapist © RHS/Jason Ingram New reads for plant lovers Leaf through these delicious botanical books1 hour ago The therapeutic value of gardeningHow horticulture helps the mental health of everyone from prisoners to war veterans Why composting gives heaps of satisfactionDevotees find it compelling, mood-lifting and so fundamental that it may even ‘change the world’ How to grow a mood-boosting gardenFind out why the healing garden should be an intrinsic part of life Why nature is the antidote to our modern illsThree books bring home how we have a once-in-a lifetime chance to reset our relationship with the natural world Robin Lane Fox: all the joys of spring gardening How to sow seeds of hope during dark times More from this Series Cult Shop: the plant matchmakers of MilanWild Milano will find the perfect houseplant for you Monty Don: ‘I wouldn’t sell my spade for a million pounds’The gardener and writer loves Kilner jars, Gentleman’s Relish on toast and his Bulldog Foundry spade No mountain required — the consoling charms of alpine plantsThese are some of nature’s loveliest flowers, and small enough for pots and balconies How to grow an edible gardenIn the plot-to-plate revolution, even tiny spaces are being cultivated for food Cult gardening tools we really digAll the shears, spades and secateurs worth forking out for