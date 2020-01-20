Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Shortly before his departure as FT editor, Lionel Barber was granted a rare interview with Angela Merkel, whose period in office is nearing its end. In conversation with Marc Filippino, Mr Barber offers his thoughts on the German chancellor as she battles to keep the flag of multilateralism flying in an increasingly unilateralist world.





Contributors: Lionel Barber, former FT editor, and Marc Filippino, audio producer. Producers: Marc Filippino and Fiona Symon

