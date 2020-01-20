Shortly before his departure as FT editor, Lionel Barber was granted a rare interview with Angela Merkel, whose period in office is nearing its end. In conversation with Marc Filippino, Mr Barber offers his thoughts on the German chancellor as she battles to keep the flag of multilateralism flying in an increasingly unilateralist world.
Contributors: Lionel Barber, former FT editor, and Marc Filippino, audio producer. Producers: Marc Filippino and Fiona SymonFor information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published