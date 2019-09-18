Facebook has said it will launch a “smart video chat” device that connects to consumers’ televisions, while revealing it will allow human review of the audio the product collects from some users, despite a recent backlash from privacy critics over the practice.

As part of an ongoing push into consumer hardware that will see its new device take on similar products from Amazon and Google, the world’s largest social media company announced plans on Wednesday to launch Portal TV, a voice-controlled product that can be affixed to users’ TVs for making video calls and streaming content.

Last year, the company launched Portal, a smaller device used purely for video chatting. But the latest product will also incorporate video and music streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Spotify, Showtime and CBS All Access.

In addition, Portal TV will feature Amazon’s Alexa smart speaker, which will allow users to make requests activated by saying the phrase “Hey Portal”. It will also feature augmented reality filters for callers.

While the company stressed that the device had been designed with privacy in mind, Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s head of virtual reality and augmented reality, said that it would record audio of users’ questions to the smart speaker and send it to a “trained team of reviewers who may review a sample of those to improve voice services for everyone”.

The move reverses a decision by Facebook just weeks ago to halt the human review of recorded voice messages over privacy concerns, following a Bloomberg report that it had been using outside contractors to transcribe certain clips.

Facebook said it had decided to relaunch the process for Portal after adding the ability for users to opt out of having any audio reviewed. All human review of audio clips on its Messenger app is still paused, it said.

Apple and Google last month suspended the transcription of recordings made using their Siri and Assistant digital apps, respectively.

In an effort to replicate the experience of “hanging out”, Portal TV’s cameras will use artificial intelligence to automatically follow users around the room while they are on a video call, while its eight microphones will ensure they do not have to change their speaking volume.

By introducing streaming services alongside video chat capabilities, the new Portal TV will compete with Amazon’s Fire Stick, Google’s Chromecast and Roku.

While the device itself will not run advertising, Mr Bosworth said that some of the data collected from it “might inform the ads” that people see on Facebook.

The device will retail for $149 and goes on sale on November 5.