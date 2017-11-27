Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The acting leader of Police Scotland will respond on Tuesday to the shock suspensions of several of its top officers over alleged criminal behaviour.

Police Scotland’s chief constable, Phil Gormley, was suspended earlier this year after complaints of bullying, but one of the force’s assistant chief constables, the head of armed policing and his deputy, have now also been suspended.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said it has opened an investigation “following receipt of anonymous allegations of criminality by officers, including a senior officer, serving with Police Scotland”.

Iain Livingstone, deputy chief constable designate, is now in charge of the troubled force and will meet its oversight body, the Scottish Police Authority, to discuss its leadership.

"Clearly, there are times when there are requirements to move quickly to address issues and events,” said Nicola Marchant, the SPA deputy chair. "This is one such time and the SPA stands ready to respond positively to any proposals that DCC Designate Iain Livingstone brings forward to strengthen his senior team.”

The suspensions are the latest in a series of setbacks for the four-year-old force.

“At the leadership level, Police Scotland is in crisis,” said Nick McKerrell, a law lecturer at Glasgow Caledonian University, who is critical of the decision to merge Scotland’s eight former regional forces in 2013.

Creation of a national police service was a flagship reform by the Scottish government, and the subsequent furore has implications for the debate in England and Wales over whether to merge some of the 43 forces there.

Neither Michael Matheson, Scotland’s cabinet secretary for justice, the SPA or the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner have given any details of the anonymous allegations against the officers.

This leadership crisis is indicative of a total lack of accountability. If we had robust accountability, we wouldn’t be where we are now

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents officers up to the rank of chief inspector, said the information it has suggests the suspensions are “unwarranted”.

Sir Stephen House, the national force’s first chief constable, stepped down in 2015 after controversies over the high rate of street searches, the deployment of armed officers to routine incidents, allegations that the force spied on journalists and a bungled response to a motorway accident.

His successor, Mr Gormley, a former Norfolk chief constable, has been on leave since October while the allegations against him are investigated. Mr Gormley has rejected the allegations.

To add to the worries about the force’s leadership, the SPA itself has also been criticised by members of the Scottish parliament for what they say is its failure to challenge the force’s leadership over operational issues and for a lack of transparency.

Ali Malik, a researcher into police governance at the university of Edinburgh, said the SPA was a “typical example of regulatory capture”, reliant on information provided by police leaders and lacking the time or resources to hold them accountable.

“This leadership crisis is indicative of a total lack of accountability,” said Mr Malik, whose research found that members of the SPA board felt it lacked autonomy from the Scottish government.

“If we had robust accountability, we wouldn’t be where we are now,” he said.

The Scottish National Party insists that the new national force, an idea that was backed in principle by Labour and the Conservatives, is performing well.

Ministers have hailed falling crime levels, with the number of cases recorded by the police down 3 per cent in 2016-17 to 238,651, its lowest since 1974. But the clear-up rate for recorded crime fell 1.6 percentage points to 50 per cent in 2016-17, the lowest since 2011-12.

“I accept this is a challenging time, particularly for the executive team in Police Scotland,” Mr Matheson told the BBC on Sunday, “But day-to-day policing will continue as it is.”

Officers have complained of over-centralised decision-making and surveys suggest morale is low. The service is under pressure to make savings following a merger that was justified in large part on the need for more cost-effective policing.

Government watchdog Audit Scotland has criticised “weak financial leadership” at both the SPA and Police Scotland since the merger, although financial strains will be eased by the UK government’s decision to exempt the force from value added tax next year.

Mr Malik said despite worries about Police Scotland’s leadership, his research found officers were doing often “fantastic work” that enjoyed high levels of local approval.

And he said that local committees that oversaw Scotland’s regional forces had often performed poorly. “I support the [current] model . . . but it needs time to develop,” he said.

Mr McKerrell argued that solving Police Scotland’s problems would require more structural change to give communities greater oversight. Merging regional forces cut against the grain of Scottish traditions of localised policing, he said. “It will be continued malaise unless the structures are looked at.”