Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK encountered the first bumps in its vaccine roll out programme, as the government warned supplies of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab would drop significantly in April. Why? How will this affect the lockdown easing? What caused this shortfall and how does it play into Europe's issues with the vaccine? Plus, we discuss whether policing in the UK requires fundamental reform, following the Met’s handling of a vigil in London’s Clapham Common last weekend. Do current laws offer enough protection for women? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Sarah Neville, Clive Cookson, Robert Shrimsley and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan.

Review clips: 10 Downing Street, European Commission, UK Parliament

Read more:

-EU threat to vaccine exports exposes mutual risks to global supply chain

-Coronavirus tracker: the latest figures as countries fight the Covid-19 resurgence

-Johnson urges EU to step back from coronavirus vaccine war

-Retesting 1.7m vaccines and Indian delay blamed for UK shortage

-NHS warns of ‘significant reduction’ in vaccine supplies

-The police must learn to listen to women

-Boris Johnson must make the security of women a national priority

-Met faces its MeToo moment with anger over attitude of officers

-Priti Patel insists new laws will protect women

-Freeing women from the constant fear of violence

-Fury at Everard murder spurs pledge to tackle violence against women

-Read the latest on UK politics

-Follow @Seb Payne, @George Parker and @Robert Shrimsley

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.