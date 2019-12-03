Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the EBA report on mounting risk in the European banking system, Goldman Sachs’ first ever investment day and why the pensions of UK banking CEOs are being cut. With special guest Mario Quagliriello, director of economic analysis at the European Banking Authority.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Nick McGaw, retail banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Persis Love

