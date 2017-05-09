Valeant bumps up guidance after 11% drop in revenues

Valeant, the Canadian drugmaker that has lost almost two-thirds of its value over the past year, raised full year guidance as it announced first-quarter revenues at the bottom end of analysts’ expectations.

The group posted an 11 per cent decline in revenues to the end of March compared to the same three months a year earlier, from $2.37bn to $2.1bn. Net income for the quarter swung into positive territory at $628m, but the number was flattered by a one-off tax benefit of $908m from a restructuring.

It blamed lower sales volumes in two of its major segments for the drop in revenues, as well as “a loss of exclusivity for a number of products and challenging market dynamics”. It also said revenues were hit by exchange rates, business sales, discontinued lines and a “modest decrease” in average prices achieved.

But the group said it had generated cash flow of $954m in the quarter from operations, and had made further progress on reducing its debt pile by $1.3bn in the quarter, down by $3.6bn since the end of last year to $28bn.

Full year adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $3.6bn and $3.75bn, up from a range of $3.55 to $3.7bn, lifted by the sale of some of its skincare brands to L’Oreal in January.

Chief executive Joseph Papa said: