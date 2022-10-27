Gideon talks to economist Linda Yueh of Oxford university about recent dramatic developments at the Chinese Communist party’s congress in Beijing. They discuss what the growing centralisation in China tells us about how Xi Xinping will handle the private sector, the property crisis and international tensions over Taiwan.

Clips: CGTN; CNA

More on this topic:

China’s limitless presidency means limited diplomacy

China’s growth stutters as exports fail to rescue economy

China’s wealthy activate escape plans as Xi Jinping extends rule

Hit film Return to Dust has vanished from China’s cinemas. Why?

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

