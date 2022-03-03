This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: Ukraine sparks Germany’s defence policy transformation

Marc Filippino

Today is Thursday, March 3rd, and this is your FT News Briefing.

Sanctions on Russian energy exports are now on the table, and Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell says he’s sticking with the plan for raising rates. Plus, Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine has prompted Germany to transform its foreign and defence policy. Our Frankfurt correspondent calls it nothing short of a revolution.

Joe Miller

And it all happened in the space of a 30-minute or so series of speeches in the Bundestag on Sunday morning.

Marc Filippino

He’ll talk about what that means for Germany’s defence industry. I’m Marc Filippino, and here’s the news you need to start your day.

Oil prices shot above $113 a barrel on Wednesday. Big energy buyers are now shunning Russian supplies, and Opec met yesterday. It refused to boost production over and above output increases that are already in the works. The White House and western allies have so far avoided official sanctions on Russian energy exports. They’re worried about hurting European economies. But yesterday, US president Joe Biden said nothing is off the table, and US lawmakers are also eager to ban Russian energy. Here’s our Washington correspondent Kiran Stacey.

Kiran Stacey

There is definitely momentum building, especially on Capitol Hill to do something on this. It’s regarded as the last great, untouched part of sanctions policy. So we have a bill doing the rounds on Capitol Hill from the Democratic senator Ed Markey that will give the president explicit power to levy an oil embargo or potentially even an oil and gas embargo on Russia. There seems to be a real kind of cross-party consensus building that something needs to be done about Russian oil so I definitely wouldn’t be surprised to see something maybe in the next couple of weeks.

Marc Filippino

Kiran, would putting in this kind of ban make a difference?

Kiran Stacey

Yeah, US doesn’t use much Russian oil. Russian crude oil only accounts for about 3 per cent of US imports so it’s really a tiny amount which can be easily substituted. Net the direct effects of the US placing an oil embargo on Russia probably wouldn’t have an impact on what the president really fears, which is prices at the petrol pump. The people I talked to say maybe one or two cents it could push prices up per gallon, but really nothing more than that. Nothing that consumers particularly gonna notice, especially when inflation is already high. The other reason it wouldn’t make a direct impact is because there’s pretty much a de facto embargo in place already. Simply put the refiners in the west do not want to buy Russian oil right now. They don’t want to take that risk. They don’t want to expose themselves politically. So the world has already shifted. An announcement to an embargo would kind of just be an official underlining of what has already started to happen in the market.

Marc Filippino

So what’s the hold-up here, Kiran? Why not just go ahead and do it?

Kiran Stacey

I think there are a couple of things. One is that the detail of the policy would actually need to be figured out. First question, does it also apply to gas? That would be a much bigger deal, especially for Europe. Second question is, is there a way to ratchet down supplies without just saying, OK, we’re going to cut you off tomorrow? The other thing that Joe Biden really wants to avoid is any kind of shock to the system. So even though the direct impact might be relatively small, there is a risk that the market overreacts to what the president does and the price of Brent does go spiking. And that’s absolutely the last thing he wants to see.

Marc Filippino

Kiran Stacey is the FT’s Washington correspondent.

Also in Washington, Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell confirmed to US lawmakers yesterday that he still wants a quarter point interest rate rise in March. This is despite the economic uncertainty created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US markets jumped after Powell’s testimony. The S&P 500 ended the day nearly 2 per cent higher. Here’s our US economics editor Colby Smith with more.

Colby Smith

There was some scepticism as to whether the Fed would actually proceed with an adjustment of interest rates later this month in light of everything going on with Ukraine and Russia. But I think he wanted to clarify that the Fed is not looking at these geopolitical tensions as a reason to hit pause on any kind of monetary policy tightening, and instead they’re going to push ahead here. But it’s also important that he specified that this would be a quarter point interest rate increase because, you know, in the weeks leading up to this testimony, we’ve been hearing from some Fed officials that the Fed should maybe be moving even more aggressively and raising interest rates by, let’s say, a half of a percentage point. So this was Powell’s opportunity to really kind of set the record straight and get markets aligned with their plans in just a couple of weeks time.

Marc Filippino

Colby Smith is the FT’s US economics editor.

Another big ripple effect from the war in Ukraine has been a stunning turnaround in Germany’s foreign and defence policy. After decades of minimising defence spending, Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz convened a special session of the Bundestag this weekend and announced a €100bn fund to modernise the military. Here’s our Frankfurt correspondent Joe Miller.

Joe Miller

I think it’s fair to say that there has been nothing short of a revolution in German policy and a number of spheres in foreign policy and defence policy and energy policy and finance policy. And it all happened in the space of a 30-minute or so series of speeches in the Bundestag on Sunday morning.

Marc Filippino

Joe’s been writing about how this is transforming Germany’s corporate landscape and the defence industry in particular. He told me about one executive named Armin Papperger.

Joe Miller

It’s fair to say that Armin Papperger’s name is not well known within Germany and certainly not beyond Germany, at least until Monday morning. He is the CEO of Rheinmetall, which is Germany’s largest listed defence contractor. It makes tanks and ammunition and all sorts of armoured vehicles. The industry as a whole has been sidelined in Germany for many decades, partly for cultural reasons, obviously, and a legacy of the of the second world war, but also because increasingly investors were not particularly interested in such companies. In fact, the defence industry in Germany, especially the smaller companies, were having trouble, as recently as a few weeks ago, raising any money using domestic banks. But come Monday morning Papperger and a whole load of other CEOs from companies like Hensoldt, which is one of the other big defence contractors in Germany, were on a call with the German government, who were begging them to ramp up their operations with immediate effect. So these companies are suddenly in the spotlight and their share prices been doubling as a result, as lots of other companies across the sector.

Marc Filippino

Yeah, you know, I want to ask you about that. What are the other industries that are being affected by the shift in German defence policies? There kind of a trickle-down effect here?

Joe Miller

There is a trickle-down effect, but it will take a little while longer. So, for example, one of the big group of companies are steelmakers because obviously there’s now an enormous demand for steel for tanks and missiles, etc. But it’s fair to say that what’s happened recently is because of the Covid crisis a lot of these contractors have large stockpiles already because they were worried that supply of raw materials would be held up. So it will take a while until the demand trickles through. And you’ve got this sort of auxiliary supply as the people like Jenoptik, which is a company that makes sites that go on sniper rifles, for example, and they will also be seeing an increase in demand in their shares have been ticking up as well, although not quite as high as the sort of main defence contractors.

Marc Filippino

Are there people pushing back on Germany’s movements now?

Joe Miller

There are some, but it’s fair to say that they’re are few and far between for now. I think if and when things quieted down, and you may find that a few people both from the hard left in Germany and on the far right, you know, respond to this and criticise this increased spend for various different reasons. But astonishingly, given how drastic a shift in policy this is, there’s been almost no public criticism of Germany’s decision.

Marc Filippino

Joe Miller is the FT's Frankfurt correspondent. Thanks, Joe.

Joe Miller

Thank you.

Marc Filippino

