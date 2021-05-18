Hot in the City… the FT summer beauty guide

From multitasking SPFs to new fragrances and neon nails, get glowing… even if the sun doesn’t

© Karim Sadli | Chanel cruise 2020/21
Friends with benefits: the best multitasking sunscreens

A new generation of SPF products boast more than just sun protection

The best travel-sized beauty products

With these mini marvels you can build the perfect wash bag

How to master the DIY fake tan

New innovations mean we can all master the get-up-and-glow look

Can we say goodbye to sun cream?

The health benefits of sun cream, for so long assumed to be an essential daily ritual, are being scrutinised

I want a beach body . . . but is it OK to talk about weight?

Gyms are gearing up for the summer onslaught, and I’m ashamed to say I’m first in the queue

The best new summer beauty products

From fresh fragrances to neon nails, we reveal our favourite new products for summer