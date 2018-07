Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global dealmaking reached $2.5tn in the first half of 2018, breaking the all-time high for the period. What's driving the consolidation and what might bring the boom to an end? The FT's Sujeet Indap and James Fontanella-Khan explain.





