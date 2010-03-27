Open season

Gardens are as difficult to time as markets. Last year everything was ahead of itself and gardeners were worrying there would be nothing left in flower by June. This year everything in Britain is wonderfully late. I have never seen such crocuses in late March. It is a relief for gardeners to see the delayed end of winter but I pity those who open their gardens to the public. They have prescribed their days in advance and now they are caught with snowdrops when they expected the best of their magnolias.

Not that the weather has deterred willing garden-openers. The new season has already begun and the yearbook for visitors is now on sale. The National Gardens Scheme issues the fabled Yellow Book each year, giving exact details of each garden open under its scheme, listed county by county and marked with symbols to show if visitors can take their dogs. It is a national classic and an essential companion for overseas visitors who arrive with English gardens in mind.

The number of gardens on offer continues to rise faster than any financial index. This year the total has topped an amazing 3,700, by far the greatest density of open gardens in any country. Some of them group together on one and the same day in the same village. Near Great Torrington in Devon three gardens have already opened on two days with May 2 and June 6 still to come. They are listed as the three Cherubeers, about as rural as you can get, and describe themselves as “a family affair” at Cherubeer, Middle Cherubeer and Higher Cherubeer, the latter holding a National Collection of cyclamen. Can any other country match the rustic multiplicity of England’s village names?

Styles of garden vary, as ever. The openings clustered in one village tend to be most enjoyable for the village atmosphere and are not always so rewarding for visitors who want to see spacious gardening on a lavish scale. Previous year-books used to mark gardens of special botanical and horticultural interest and I always found this symbol helpful when planning what I wanted to visit. The 2010 book has dropped it in favour of a rosette showing that plants are on sale in the garden, a less helpful indication. No doubt every garden-opener would want their garden to be thought specially interesting but the charms of some are rather oblique, especially for foreign visitors on holiday.

One strategy is to look first for gardens with the symbol showing that they open regularly on days other than those in the book, usually a sign that the place has plenty to offer. Another is to buy The Good Gardens Guide, which can help you to pick a probable winner and to avoid others, such as the garden I was unfortunate to visit on spec last year. Its main paths were made of slatted decking and its plants were chosen almost exclusively for purple or black foliage, unless they happened to be hardy geraniums that had gone over. The owner’s home-baked scones were so rock-hard that they did not compensate.

The primary aim of the National Gardens Scheme is to raise money for charities and Investment manager Rensburg Sheppards is continuing its fine sponsorship. More than £25m from the gate money has been passed on to charities in the past 10 years. It rests on a great pyramid of unpaid, willing labour by gardeners, organisers and committee members, as the Prince of Wales recognises in his preface to this year’s Yellow Book. Where else can you help charities while giving your dog a happy day out?

As a veteran, I recognise new emphases in the gardens’ self-descriptions. “Plantaholics” and “plantswomen” advertise themselves nowadays, warning us that they have probably packed a bewildering variety of unusual plants into a smallish space. In one of the Lower Clapton gardens in London, there is even a “huge blue agave named Audrey”. Organic gardening is also on display, though I wonder how its exponents kill slugs and ground elder. At Barum, near Bristol, the owner even uses a “no-tread bedding system” on the vegetable patch. The Column Allotments near Shrewsbury are among the rising number of allotments to be open but theirs are unique in showing the site’s “composting toilet ventilated by a solar-powered fan”.

Evening openings are on the increase, too, usually with wine. At Fuchsia View in Nottinghamshire on July 15 and 29 there will be “chef’s canapés” in a garden with 150 varieties of fuchsia and five patio areas. The newest fashion is “wildlife”, advertised in “wildlife orchards” or along the banks, even, of a garden’s river. I have to wonder how much of it waits around for visitors on open days, let alone what much of it does to the gardens and their plants.

At Spurfold in Surrey the garden contains a “unique collection of Indian elephants” but they are only some among other objets d’art. Enthusiasts can enjoy Squirrel Lodge near Retford in Nottinghamshire on May 16 and August 15. Much of the garden is in deep shade but visitors can “venture into Mr McGregor’s garden and find Peter Rabbit”. In memory of my crocuses and young lettuces, which have been wrecked by squirrels and rabbits in the past year, I will not be paying my £2.50 for a visit that will no doubt delight children.

Many past favourites of this column are open on Sundays, which will see them in top form. In Hampshire the superb double borders and big walled gardens at Bramdean House are open on June 13, July 11 and several other dates. In Devon the remarkable collection of oaks at Chevithorne Barton can be seen on April 18 and June 6 in 12 hectares of parkland planted in the past 25 years. In Berkshire The Old Rectory, Farnborough, promises an “explosion of rare and interesting plants” on April 18, May 9 and June 20 in a mature setting, well framed and designed.

Does it sound ever so traditional, only for Tories at play? Not if you look further than, perhaps, I will. In London on June 20 and September 12 Number Six Methuen Park, Muswell Hill, invites you to a “contemporary family garden” in which the owner, Yulia Badian, has a “sonic installation with five Perspex speakers singing about love and the mysteries of life”. I will not be joining in the chorus. For one thing, my lettuces and autumn crocuses need me at home to protect them from seasonal wildlife and all those squirrels on the run from open days in Nottinghamshire.

