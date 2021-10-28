Israel’s new political landscape
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/7dd6de54-58d0-4a5f-9c74-d599b513a668
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, finally left office this year. He is now on trial on corruption charges and Israel is ruled by the most diverse coalition in its history. Gideon discusses Israel’s new political landscape with Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute.
Clips: IsraeliPM, Reuters
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published