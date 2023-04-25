This article is part of FT Globetrotter’s guide to London

It’s hard to imagine a better City hotel than One Hundred Shoreditch, which is probably because it isn’t a City hotel at all. Occupying the former site of the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch (at 100 Shoreditch High Street), it offers guests the perfect compromise: easy access to the gleaming towers around Liverpool Street (it’s a 10-minute walk to the station), and enough distance from the frenetic hub to enjoy a sunnier side of London, with some of the capital’s most exciting restaurants, pubs, galleries and markets on your doorstep.

A studio room at One Hundred Shoreditch

There’s plenty to enjoy at the hotel too. The 258 bedrooms and suites are generously sized, surprisingly quiet and flooded with natural light (many feature from floor-to-ceiling windows). Some have hybrid work and dining spaces; larger rooms, lofts and suites also have lounge areas, Juliet balconies or terraces with views of east London. All are a showcase of minimalist design with predominantly neutral tones, made more lively with bespoke artwork by creative director Jacu Strauss, wall tapestries and a mix of bespoke and curated vintage furniture. Rainfall showers are supplied with luxe toiletries from cult Brooklyn perfumer DS & Durga (bonus points for minimising single-use plastic with large, refillable bottles), while beds are plush, snug and difficult to abandon.

Cali-Mex-inspired small plates (washed down with, say, a margarita . . . . . . are the order of the day in the hotel’s rooftop bar

Once you rise, if there is work to be done, the chic lobby can double as a co-working space, with a large communal table loaded with charging points. The adjacent (and excellent) coffee bar will keep you caffeinated all day, while breakfast, which includes a vast continental spread and hot dishes to order, is from a forgiving 7am-11am, an optimal window for those who wound up in one of the hotel’s bars the previous night — a must-do for guests here. The rooftop bar conjures the warmer climes of Palm Springs, with a pink colour scheme, loads of lush hanging plants, succulents and cacti. On a recent visit, the weather was decidedly British, though that didn’t hamper any of the buzz — it was still full with both tourists and locals taking in panoramic views, signature drinks (I enjoyed the spicy margarita) and Cali-Mex-inspired small plates.

Seed Library, the hotel’s basement bar by the famed mixologist Ryan ‘Mr Lyan’ Chetiyawardana © Caitlin Isola

However, Seed Library, the hotel’s sultry basement bar by Ryan “Mr Lyan” Chetiyawardana, megastar London mixologist, is the jewel in the crown. Mr Lyan is known for his sustainable approach to cocktail making: his first bar, White Lyan, which opened in 2013, was the first cocktail bar in the world to use zero perishables. This ethos remains at the core of his cocktail empire today, including at Seed Library, where drinks are inspired by the origins of classic cocktails and are made with alternative ingredients and flavour combinations. The coriander-seed gimlet was a crowd-pleaser, while the cream margarita (made with tequila, blood orange, English manuka tea, cream and champagne) was fresh and fascinating.

From the basement to the roof, the vibe across the hotel is laid-back and friendly, stylish and grown-up, while still being hip and fun. It’s an ideal bolt-hole for those here for business, pleasure or a little bit of both.

Good for: Business, leisure or “bleisure” travellers (the unfortunate term coined by the travel industry to define those who combine the two)

Not so good for: Serious gym rats. It does however house a Peloton studio, with five bikes and access to classes and instructors, and there are several affordable gyms nearby

FYI: The hotel is family- and dog-friendly (the latter for an additional charge and adherence to some house rules)

Double: From £254

