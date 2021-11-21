Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Global migration

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Belarus moves migrants away from Polish border camp

  • Outline the background to the rise in migrants on the Poland and Belarus border

  • To what extent can this be considered an example of ‘weaponising migrants’?

  • Why are relations between the EU and Belarus at such a low point?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section