Angered by perceived poor fortune, driven to regain the initiative, the declarer bid a bold slam — could the auction lead him to success?

Bidding

Dealer: West

Game All

North East South West — — — 2H NB NB 2S NB 4S NB 6S

A 2S overcall seems an under-bid, but alternatives seem worse so, when North raised his partner to game, South — hoping that his heart length might presage a shortage in partner’s hand — bid 6S.

West led 6♦: South stared at two heart losers. If West leads K♥, as he probably should, the contract stands no chance but, now, how can South avoid those losers?

Knowing that West holds six hearts, and that 6♦ lead is surely a singleton, allows declarer to keep a count on West’s hand. Declarer covered the lead with dummy’s J♦, East contributed K♦, and South A♦. Declarer played 7♣ to A♣ and ruffed 10♣ in hand, before playing off three rounds of trumps. Now, he cashed Q♦, led 9♦ to 10♦ in dummy and then 8♦, throwing a low heart.

At this point, West is genuinely squeezed: if he throws a heart, he leaves himself with ♥KQ bare, allowing declarer to cash A♥ and give up a low heart; if he throws a club, South ruffs the final club in hand, leaving West with only ♥KQ10. Declarer now leads 5♥ from hand. West probably rises, but must now lead away from his other honour.

South made his 12 tricks and silently thanked West for not leading K♥ — that was a manifestation of the luck he had been playing for.