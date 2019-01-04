I wonder what Angela Ahrendts thinks about Apple’s China problems?

Apple’s retail chief has an enviable record in China, where she transformed Burberry into a top-tier brand with more than £1bn of Asian sales last year.

Now she has to decide, along with Apple’s other leaders, what is behind lacklustre iPhone sales in China in the final three months of last year, a critical period that includes the multibillion-dollar Singles Day sales event.

If the dip was because Chinese consumers are tightening their belts as the economy slows, or because Apple’s latest phones are not compelling enough, it may be no more than a passing worry for the company.

But if Apple’s once-untouchable brand is losing its gloss in China, where ownership of an iPhone was for many years a sign of success and wealth, the company may have a deeper problem in the world’s largest smartphone market.

Chinese consumers have been waiting for years for a homegrown brand they can be proud of and Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are becoming national champions, both in terms of the technology their handsets boast but also in creating buzz, especially online and through celebrity endorsements.

The trade tensions with the US have added an impetus, as the state-owned media trumpets the virtues of buying domestic.

As well as in consumer electronics, China has world-class brands in the walled garden of its internet, where the government has protected the likes of Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba from competition, and in cars, where China’s manufacturing experience is being coupled with heavy investment and R&D.

Still, given her experience at Burberry, Ms Ahrendts is probably feeling relaxed. For products with a strong cultural or design element, something less tangible than the technical specifications of a smartphone, no blockbuster Chinese brand has emerged.

In the first generation after China opened up, private companies were more focused on profit than on the long-term strategy of building a valuable brand.

Instead, they deployed their money on buying up foreign brands such as Volvo Cars, Lanvin, Bally or Club Med — with mixed results. When Chinese challengers did emerge, such as the cosmetics brand Yue Sai, foreign companies have been quick to respond; L’Oréal bought it in 2004.

This is starting to change. The second and third generation of Chinese corporate leaders have different priorities from their predecessors. Many of them are already wealthy and can afford to be patient in their outlook.

As a result, there is a group of interesting lifestyle brands emerging, including MO&Co, the womenswear retailer that has recently opened two stores in London, and the furniture maker ZaoZuo, which aims to compete with Ikea for the wallets of middle-class Chinese.

For Apple, after more than a decade in China, it is time to reassess what it is trying to sell. The company’s recent product launches have been obsessive over detail, dwelling on the speed of the chips or the array of features.

If this was an attempt to woo Chinese buyers from Apple’s rivals, it only served to underline how similar Apple and Huawei’s phones have become.

A better strategy would be to return to the territory that first drew Ms Ahrendts to Apple. When she was still at Burberry she described the iPhone maker as “a brilliant design company working to create a lifestyle”.

Apple was hugely successful at branding itself as a company whose products transform the lives of their users. That is the sort of aspirational gleam its Chinese competitors still cannot match.

