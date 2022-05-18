Sometimes a momentary lapse in analysis and thinking at the start of the hand can cost you tempo and tricks. Here, if declarer plays the correct card at trick 1, everything flows beautifully.

Bidding

Dealer: North

N/S Game

North East South West NB NB 1NT 2S 3NT

Playing a 15-17pt Strong No-trump, after West’s 2S overcall, North simply raised to 3NT. West led J♠, and declarer struggled.

There are two suits in which you have to play close attention to the tens and nines — always useful cards in no-trump contracts. The lead is probably from KJ10xx(x), but declarer worried that East might hold a singleton or doubleton K♠, so she played low from dummy at trick 1. She won in hand, but has to lose the lead again to score a second spade trick. It is completely safe to cover J♠ with Q♠ since, if East produces K♠, South can win and dummy’s 9♠ will be a certain stopper.

In diamonds, you cannot pick up a bad break to your right — unless you’ve seen the cards — so, when playing the suit, at least cater for a possible bad break to your left. Having won trick 1 with Q♠, cash A♦, discarding 10♦ from hand — to unblock the flow of the suit — and then play low to K♦.

When East duly shows out, you can now finesse West for J♦, without blocking yourself in hand. These precautions taken, the maximum 10 tricks should be scored and with them, a good percentage result at duplicate bridge.



