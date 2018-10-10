Man Booker Prize shortlist 2018

Read our critics’ reviews of this year’s award contenders
The Long Take by Robin Robertson — cities of shadows

A soldier travelling from New York to California attempts to banish postwar guilt in a cinematic narrative that blends fiction and poetry

Milkman by Anna Burns — life on a knife-edge in 1970s Belfast

A teenager learns the art of self-preservation against the sinister backdrop of the Troubles

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan — flights of fancy

The atrocities of life for a young slave on a plantation are leavened with a steampunk escapade in this epic new novel

The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner — life behind bars

A novel about prison life revels in the characters fighting against a system designed to smother individuality

The Overstory by Richard Powers — a Great American eco-novel

Humanity’s encroachment on nature is explored in a work that draws on the literary greats