Man Booker Prize shortlist 2018 Read our critics’ reviews of this year’s award contenders The Long Take by Robin Robertson — cities of shadows A soldier travelling from New York to California attempts to banish postwar guilt in a cinematic narrative that blends fiction and poetry Friday, 5 October, 2018 Milkman by Anna Burns — life on a knife-edge in 1970s Belfast A teenager learns the art of self-preservation against the sinister backdrop of the Troubles Wednesday, 10 October, 2018 Washington Black by Esi Edugyan — flights of fancy The atrocities of life for a young slave on a plantation are leavened with a steampunk escapade in this epic new novel Friday, 17 August, 2018 Is it time to update literature’s classics? What if ‘The Iliad’ had been narrated by a woman? A generation of writers is reworking the great Ancient Greek texts for a new era Friday, 17 August, 2018 The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner — life behind bars A novel about prison life revels in the characters fighting against a system designed to smother individuality Friday, 22 June, 2018 The Overstory by Richard Powers — a Great American eco-novel Humanity’s encroachment on nature is explored in a work that draws on the literary greats Friday, 27 April, 2018