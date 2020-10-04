These seashell dishes will warm the cockles. Part of the Shell La Vie collection, they are handpainted by Cape Town artist Lucie de Moyencourt and make pretty holders for soap or trinkets, but are also elegant when hung on the wall. £45 each, hadeda.co.uk

Strike a light with Saint Laurent’s stylish matches. The most affordable item in the brand’s Rive Droite spin-off series – which also includes yoga mats, games and dog collars – these matches, £15 each (available in other patterns) should spark a light in any stylish person’s affections. Buy in store – see ysl.com for locations

From desk to deck, Hay’s portable, cordless lamp will shine a light anywhere you need it. Its aluminium mushroom-like shell is robust and lightweight, and its rechargeable power makes it super-sustainable. Made by Hay, designed by Pierre Charpin. £77.30 each, finnishdesignshop.com

Pucker up in pink with these new Rouge Hermès limited-edition lipsticks. Switch up the colour by refilling the metal cases with a satisfactory snap of the equestrian-inspired magnetic closure. ROUGE HERMÈS Limited Edition collection, £62 each, from hermes.com

Wax candlesticks that make scents. These Loewe candle/holder hybrids accompany the brand’s latest incursion into home fragrance. Choose from tomato leaves, honeysuckle, liquorice and cypress balls, and marihuana. £68 each, perfumesloewe.com