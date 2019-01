Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Theresa May battles to convince critics of her Brexit deal, Trump tries to sell Democrats a "border barrier" as the US government shutdown heads into its third week and China approves $125bn of rail projects to counteract a slowdown in its economy. Plus, the FT's world trade editor James Politi tells us what we can expect as the US and China begin trade talks today.