An attack on freedom of speech at Europe’s heart

Daphne Caruana Galizia was relentless in her efforts to expose cronyism and corruption in Malta’s public life. She won praise and enmity in equal measure for her investigative reporting on the Panama Papers, which revealed links between leading politicians and shell companies. Her allegations of financial dealings between family members of Azerbaijan’s president and Malta’s prime minister pushed the government to hold snap elections earlier this year. Yet she was just as tireless in pursuit of small scale sleaze — taking aim, in her acerbic blog, at the licensing of an apparently illegal zoo, or an opposition leader’s flashy dressing.

Her killing on Monday, in a bomb attack that left blackened parts of her car scattered across a field, is a criminal outrage. It is also a direct assault, at the heart of Europe, on the EU’s founding values — freedom of expression and the rule of law. It comes against a troubling backdrop of rising violence against journalists across the world.

The high number killed in recent years was partly the result of young freelancers being caught up in war zones. But large numbers have been targeted, by militias and terror groups in the Middle East and South Asia, or by gang violence in Mexico and Brazil. In Turkey, there has been a worrying rise in state-sanctioned harassment and intimidation of reporters, both online and through the courts.

In Europe, the 2015 Islamist attack that killed 12 people at the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo was a reminder that freedom of expression cannot be taken for granted. The attack on Ms Caruana Galizia, however, is a very different affair. It resembles the kind of contract killings seen in the past in Russia and the former Soviet Union — including the car bomb that killed Pavel Sheremet, an influential Belarusian journalist, in Kiev last year.

It is deeply alarming to see this kind of criminal violence spilling over into the EU. Whatever the failings of Malta’s political class, they are not in the habit of hiring hitmen to silence opponents. But the rule of law is under strain. There have been several other car bombings in recent months. The authorities need to prove now that this kind of transgression will not be allowed to pass with impunity.

Prime minister Joseph Muscat’s swift condemnation of the attack is welcome, as is his confirmation that Malta will be accepting offers of help from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and from Dutch forensic experts. It is clear that Malta will need outside expertise both to bolster its own limited resources and to ensure that the investigation is truly independent.

However, Mr Muscat must also take responsibility for the climate in which the killing took place. Malta has long made it easy for foreign companies to register subsidiaries and qualify for very low tax rates. It has overseen an enormous expansion of the online gambling industry. Despite criticism from Brussels, it has persisted with a “cash for passports scheme” that allows rich individuals effectively to buy access to the EU.

The result is an economy heavily reliant on wealthy outsiders, in which the authorities have little incentive to impose tough standards of transparency. Ms Caruana Galizia’s son has accused the government of allowing a “culture of impunity” to flourish.

The priority now — for the EU, as well as Malta — is to find those responsible for Ms Caruana Galizia’s killing and hold them to account. The best way to honour her memory, though, would be to make Europe the kind of place where such blatant assaults on freedom of expression, transparency, and the rule of law are inconceivable.