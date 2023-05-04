This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: ‘Fed hints it might pause rate hikes’

Marc Filippino

Today is Thursday, May 4th, and this is your FT News Briefing.

Federal Reserve hinted it might take a pause on raising interest rates. And UK voters head to the polls for local elections. We’ll tell you why they matter. Plus, two drones attacked the Kremlin yesterday. Russia says Ukraine did it.

John Paul Rathbone

It’s a very rare admission of Russian vulnerability.

Marc Filippino

I’m Marc Filippino and here’s the news you need to start your day.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates yesterday again. It was the 10th time in just over a year. The Fed lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point. And this increase comes even though some people are still pretty jittery about midsized regional banks, after First Republic had to be rescued earlier this week. Here’s how Fed chair Jay Powell justified yesterday’s move.

Jay Powell

We’re trying and trying to reach and then stay at a level of policy that’s sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation at 2 per cent over time. I think slowing down was the right move. I think it’s enabled us to see more data and it will continue to do so.

Marc Filippino

To talk more about the Fed’s decision, I’m joined by the FT’s US economics editor, Colby Smith. Hi, Colby.

Colby Smith

Hi, Marc.

Marc Filippino

So, Colby, why did the Fed go ahead with this rate rise despite the instability in the banking sector?

Colby Smith

So first and foremost, I do think that they believe the banking situation is more or less contained. That First Republic in particular was really kind of the last bank to be vulnerable to kind of the worst of the ongoing banking stress. And then secondly, I think inflation is just still too high. If you look at past economic data releases in particular, you’re still seeing momentum in the economy. Labour demand, while falling, is still strong. And, you know, Fed officials as early as December have been saying that rates need to go above 5 per cent in order for there to be enough restraint in the economy to get inflation down. So this is really just kind of following through on the policy path that the Fed has long maintained is going to be necessary here. I think now that the question really turns to: is more restraint necessary? And could the Fed very well pause in the next meeting?

Marc Filippino

What if it is a pause? Does the Fed just kind of cruise for a while and see what the interest rate hikes do and then make an assessment in a few months? Like, where are we in terms of a timeline?

Colby Smith

So, that’s exactly it, that they’re gonna take a second to kind of pause, look around, see the implications of what they’ve already done over the last year, which is quite a bit. It’s also kind of one of the fastest tightening cycles we’ve seen in decades. So I think it just takes time for that to really kind of filter through the economy, to show up in the data. And the Fed needs to kind of hold steady here and assess the impact. Now, something that Powell was explicit about was that the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates later this year. He says that’s predicated on the Fed’s forecast that inflation is only going to descend gradually. And that’s why, you know, they can’t really cut rates anytime soon.

Marc Filippino

Did Powell say anything about the banking system? It’s been pretty much the main focus of the US economy this week.

Colby Smith

Oh, yeah. He got plenty of questions on the banking crisis. And the message overall was that the worst of it is probably over. He said that, kind of, First Republic really kind of drew a line in the sand of the most kind of severe aspect of the recent stress. And then in terms of the kind of economic implications of what’s been going on, he was pretty explicit that we can think about the tightening in credit conditions as being equivalent to further interest rate increases. So it could very well be the case that, you know, the banking stress does some of the Fed’s work for it, meaning it doesn’t have to do as much in the end to raise interest rates to get inflation down.

Marc Filippino

Colby Smith is the FT’s US economics editor. Thanks, Colby.

Colby Smith

Thank you.

Marc Filippino

There are still some issues in the banking world, though. A couple of hours after Powell spoke, the regional lender PacWest saw its shares plummet 50 per cent in after-hours trading yesterday. Sources tell the FT that PacWest is exploring strategic options, including a sale, but no formal sale process has been initiated yet. This is just days after PacWest saw its shares tumble nearly 30 per cent. JPMorgan’s deal to snap up First Republic sparked the panic.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

British Conservatives have seen their reputation take a bit of a beating lately. For example, Boris Johnson’s ugly exit from Downing Street, Liz Truss’s ugly exit from Downing Street, and a “mini” Budget that had major impacts on the British economy. So a lot is weighing on the outcome of today’s local elections. It will be the first major test for current prime minister Rishi Sunak. And in many ways it’ll be a barometer for how the Labour party might do in next year’s general election. Here’s the FT’s political editor, George Parker.

George Parker

This is a chance where voters, rather than just telling opinion pollsters what they think, this will be real people casting real votes in real ballot boxes across most of England on Thursday. And the leaders of the parties you mentioned there, Keir Starmer, the Labour leader and Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, will be poring over the results to try and read the runes from the next election.

Marc Filippino

So George, what do analysts think is gonna happen?

George Parker

Well, there’s been some suggestions that the Conservative party could lose as many as 1,000 seats. We’re into the game of management expectations here that if you say you’re gonna lose 1,000 seats, you only end up losing 600 and you could make a really bad result sound half-decent. So you have to take all these things with a pinch of salt. The Labour party, on the other hand, are saying that they could win as many as 400 seats of the 8,000 being contested. Conservative party would say that’s just management expectations as well. And in fact the Labour party should do much better than that. I think a key thing to look at is the projected national share. In other words, what would we expect the result of a general election to be across the whole of the UK if people voted in a national election in the way they vote on Thursday? And in that, I think Keir Starmer should be looking at a poll lead of around 10 percentage points to be reasonably confident that he’s on course at least for a possible victory next year.

Marc Filippino

That’s the FT’s political editor, George Parker.

Russia is blaming Ukraine for a drone attack on the Kremlin late Tuesday night. They say it was an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin. Russia has said it could retaliate, but Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy flat out denied these claims on Wednesday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

We don’t attack Putin or Moscow. We fight only on our own territory.

Marc Filippino

To find out more, I’m joined by the FT’s defence correspondent John Paul Rathbone. Hi, JP.

John Paul Rathbone

Hi, Marc.

Marc Filippino

All right, so JP, what do you make of Moscow’s claim that Ukraine was behind this?

John Paul Rathbone

I think the idea that it was an attempted assassination is a bit far because, A, the Kremlin has got two Pantsir air defence systems around it. And also, Putin doesn’t spend the night in the Kremlin very often and is extremely well protected and bunker-like. But what it does do is it sends this remarkable message, and the fact that the Kremlin has admitted to these attacks, it shows that Ukraine has the ability to reach deep into the heart of the beast.

Marc Filippino

So could this attack lead to an escalation of the war?

John Paul Rathbone

What you might expect is the war to restart. And what I mean by that is the start of this much heralded Ukrainian counteroffensive, that Kyiv’s western allies have been pumping ammunition and weapons into Ukraine. And there has been a step-up lately of drone attacks by Russians into Ukraine, which causes distress and death, but also forces the Ukrainian army to bring back air defence from the front line to defend civilian sites, air defence that otherwise could be used in the counteroffensive. And there’s also been a step-up in, of Ukrainian attacks on Russian assets and installations over the past week or so — Russian railways just inside the border and also Russian fuel depots inside Crimea, and on the other side of the Kerch Bridge.

Marc Filippino

John Paul Rathbone is the FT’s security and defence correspondent. Thanks, JP.

John Paul Rathbone

Thanks a lot.

Marc Filippino

You can read more on all of these stories at FT.com. This has been your daily FT News Briefing. Make sure you check back tomorrow for the latest business news.

