With the economy in trouble and relations with western allies strained, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's grip over Turkey’s ruling AK party is showing signs of weakening. Former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu tells the FT's Laura Pitel why he thinks the country needs a new vision.





Contributor: Laura Pitel, Turkey correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon. Clips from edited interview with Ahmet Davutoglu and Reuters.

