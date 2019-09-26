Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A memo from the White House reveals that US president Donald Trump asked Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden and his son and UK prime minister Boris Johnson paves the way for an acrimonious “people versus parliament” general election. Plus, fitness equipment start-up Peloton will seek an $8.2bn valuation when its shares begin trading on Thursday and Germany’s representative on the European Central Bank’s executive board quits over loose monetary policy.

