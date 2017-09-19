Vince Cable campaigns in underpowered prose

The auguries ahead of Vince Cable’s first conference speech as leader of the Liberal Democrats were ominous. The conference agenda had him down to speak from 2:10pm to 3:30pm: a cramp-threatening hour and 20 minutes. That’s a quip for Fidel Castro; but it’s a lot to ask even the most Lib-Dem-curious of floating voters to sit through. In the event he spoke for not much longer than three-quarters of an hour, which was not much more than half an hour too long. For all I know, this is a leader who hopes to govern in poetry: he was determined to campaign in prose.

Here, at least on paper, was the opportunity for a charismatic leader to produce some real organ music: a party that briefly surged, then came to its knees after the compromises of coalition — that saw leaders dethroned and that now hopes to launch a fightback as the last best hope of the pro-European cause in the historic battle against Brexit. Cometh the hour, cometh Vince Cable.

He cometh, unfortunately, not at a gallop but at an amble. “It is with a very real sense of pride…” he began, the Pooterish phrasing (the redundant “very real”; the impersonal and circumlocutory “it is with”) setting the tone for the rest of his speech. Leadership asks a speaker to personalise things. You need to say who you are and what you — and by extension your party — stands for, in ringing tones.

Mr Cable is as a rule too level and fastidious, too cautious, perhaps too decent, to do so. Personal stories that other politicians would have milked for emotional and political capital — his falling-out with his father; his mother’s mental illness; his interracial first marriage; the loss of his wife — were summarised rather than dramatised, even though they all bore some relation to his policy positions. Contrast Neil Kinnock’s blisteringly outraged 1987 question: “Why am I the first Kinnock in a thousand generations to go to university?”

[It] positioned the Lib Dems not as a party of effective government but one of ineffective opposition

“Trust was lost,” he said at one point. “It left a real sense of resentment,” he said at another. Impersonal verbs; evasive passive constructions. He cast himself as a bystander, not a participant. How much more strongly he connected when he said of his party’s time in the coalition: “We did a lot of good and we stopped a lot of bad.” Or, trumpeting those coalition achievements, he offered a run of symploce: “Don’t let the Tories tell you they [did x, y, z]. We did that.” When that personal directness came, as in the flash of real anger that entered his voice when he said, “homes are to be lived in. They are not pieces on a Monopoly board,” you noticed it. But it was in too short supply.

There was another difficulty. Early on, he sought to set out what the Liberal Democrats stand for. As Mr Cable rightly said, they had warned against the disaster of the Iraq war while the two main parties had either acquiesced or been cheerleaders for it. He made the same claim of the 2008 financial meltdown. And he identified Brexit as the third in the “great crises perpetrated by the two main parties”. That may have been right — and it was an effective triplet. But it also, right at the start of the speech, positioned the Lib Dems not as a party of effective government but one of ineffective opposition. He meant to convey: we were right twice, so we’re right the third time. He also conveyed: we were ignored twice, so we’ll be ignored a third time.

He used concessio wisely. Owning the past, in rhetoric, is a condition of looking to the future. Having paid tribute to his predecessor Nick Clegg, he conceded that coalition had caused the party enduring reputational damage: “For many voters, we still have to scrub ourselves hard to get rid of the smell of clearing up other people’s mess.” That half-worked as an image. It had the virtue of concreteness and immediacy. But it also had an unfortunate connotation: the scrubbing seems to imply not so much that they’ve been cleaning up the mess as rolling in it.

Others of his jokey and metaphorical clap-lines similarly failed to land. “The smack of firm leadership” distorts the original phrase, “the smack of firm government”, to no apparent purpose; “lurching down a nostalgic cul-de-sac of Brexit” is an inelegant expression; his Tory-baiting joke about “public schoolboys reliving their dormitory pillow fights” rehearses a familiar analogy; saying David Davis’s Brexit team “would struggle to get their heads round a toddler’s Lego set” just doesn’t rise to the memorable, and Jacob Rees-Mogg’s nanny is by now the political equivalent of a mother-in-law joke. Even a conference audience could muster only politely sympathetic applause for his bemusing reference to the “fairytale” about “the Giant Tweeter who lives in the White House far away” and wants “to save us from the gnomes of Europe”. That should never have survived the first draft in that form.

The headline soundbites — that his party wasn’t asking for a second referendum, but “a first referendum on the facts”; and that his opponents wanted the dictator’s dream of “one person, one vote — once” — were witty and effective. But the speech as a whole had the feel of being under-drafted, and its delivery underpowered.

“My role as your leader is to be a credible potential prime minister,” Mr Cable said. In policy terms, it’s nice to think that he might be. Oratorically, though, “credible potential” doesn’t make the speaker sound like what he so hesitantly claims.