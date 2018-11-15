Facebook has cancelled its contract with Definers Public Affairs, a Republican-leaning communications consultancy that was accused of trying to smear the billionaire investor George Soros on Facebook’s behalf.

The world’s largest social network said on Thursday that it ended its contract with Definers after The New York Times reported that the consultancy had suggested to reporters that there were financial connections between Mr Soros’ family and groups that make up the Freedom from Facebook coalition.

Facebook said it did not pay Definers to write articles on its behalf or spread misinformation — but it did know that the company was encouraging reporters to look into the funding of Freedom from Facebook. Definers did not respond to a request for comment.

“The intention was to demonstrate that it was not simply a spontaneous grassroots campaign, as it claimed, but supported by a well-known critic of our company,” Facebook said in a blog post, adding that the relationship with Definers was well known by the media, because it invited journalists to press conference calls.

Mr Soros’ Open Society Foundations said it urged Facebook to “stop engaging in practices inspired by the enemies of democracy across the globe” and called for an independent investigation and full report.

Open Society Foundations’ chief executive, Patrick Gaspard, asked for a meeting with Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer.

But Facebook denied some of the other allegations in The New York Times article, which has prompted more criticism of the company from politicians who favour greater regulation. Facebook’s share price was down 0.5 per cent at $143.50 in early morning trading in New York.

Facebook said it did not discover Russian interference on the platform in early 2016 but only shortly before the election in November.

It denied discouraging Alex Stamos, its chief information security officer, from investigating the Russian threat, and said it did not name Russia in its April 2017 report because it felt that was the job of the US director of national intelligence, who had already pointed the finger at Russia in a report.

The company also said it did not remove President Donald Trump’s 2015 comments on a potential Muslim ban because, as he was running for office, it did not break their community standards.

Facebook said both Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive, and Ms Sandberg were “deeply committed” to fighting false news and information operations on the platform, after the report said Ms Sandberg had been angry that Mr Stamos was probing into the Russian interference without permission.

It added that the company encouraged employees to use Android phones because it was the most widely used smartphone operating system in the world, not out of a vendetta towards Apple, which has criticised Facebook on privacy issues.

Politicians on both sides of the Atlantic criticised Facebook after the report. David Cicilline, the Democratic congressman who will soon chair the antitrust subcommittee, said it was “long past time” for Congress to take action.

Damian Collins, a UK MP who chairs the digital, culture, media and sport committee, said it underlined “why we need to hold [Facebook’s] top people to account”.