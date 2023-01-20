Reed Hastings is stepping down as chief executive of Netflix, central bankers are making it clear to investors that they’re going to keep raising interest rates, companies are trying to find solutions to global supply chain kinks, and the FT’s Yuan Yang explains the power of collectively remembering pandemic lockdowns in China.

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com